Roasted Pork Belly Jelly Cake Is The Meatless Alternative We Didn’t Know We Needed

More people are turning to meatless options for a healthier diet and lifestyle.

Well, what happens if some foods are just too good to let go of?

One creative baker came up with his own unique solution. He made a roasted pork belly jelly cake.

On Sunday (6 Sep), a netizen Herman Huang shared pictures of his newest creation on Facebook.

Source

The results are so good that it will trick the best of us.

Extremely realistic roasted pork belly cake

Roasted pork belly is a popular Chinese dish well known for its crispy golden crust and juicy fatty layers.

And we’ve got to say, this creation of Herman certainly takes the cake.

The unique cake is made of tapioca starch, rice flour, taro, coconut milk, salt, sugar, water and food colouring.

Herman certainly nailed it when it comes to staying true to the iconic roasted pork belly.

Just look at those layers of deliciousness. They look so good we’re almost in tiers.

Chocolate chilli soy sauce

We all know chilli is key in Asian cuisine, it really makes or breaks a dish.

Well, Herman didn’t leave out this vital detail in his creation. He made an accompanying ‘chilli sauce’ for his roasted pork belly cake.

Source

The chilli soy sauce is made from chocolate sauce and strawberries.

He definitely has an eye for making things realistic.

Baker often makes hyper-realistic cakes

Herman says that this will be a great prank to pull on family and friends or even just to trick yourself when you are going meatless.

Source

The baker often shares his hyperrealistic cake creations on the popular Facebook group, Subtle Asian Traits.

Previously, he had also made an extremely realistic sponge cake, literally.

Everything is cake

The ‘everything is cake’ trend started when bakers in quarantine got innovative with their creations.

It shook netizens with how realistic these cakes look. Everything seemed to be a cake.

Source

Making hyperrealistic cakes is not an easy task but Herman certainly makes it look like a piece of cake, figuratively of course.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Facebook.