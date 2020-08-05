Rose Dalgona Bubble Tea Is A National Day Special Going For $0.55 At Xing Fu Tang

Remember back during the ‘Circuit Breaker’ period when Dalgona coffee was the It recipe to try?

Known for its characteristic fluffy whipped topping and the arm exercise required to whip it into shape, the velvety smooth foam is satisfying to both make and drink.

Now, you can have it in pink — Xing Fu Tang (幸福堂) has officially hopped onto the Dalgona bandwagon, but not without their own spin on the recipe.

4 new Dalgona-inspired drinks

After months of perfecting the recipe, the bubble tea chain has released a Dalgona series menu featuring 4 new additions.

Source

The new drinks are Dalgona Coffee, Dalgona Coffee with Brown Sugar Boba, Dalgona Coffee Crunch and last but not least, a National Day special: Rose Dalgona!

The Star – Rose Dalgona ($4.20)

The star of this new series is of course the Rose Dalgona, specially curated to celebrate the upcoming National Day.

Source

Retailing at $4.20, it features rose pink cream set atop fresh deluxe milk, the white-and-pink colour scheme seems to be more of a pastel wash of the Singapore Flag’s colours.

What better way for bubble tea fans to show their patriotism?

The sprinkle of premium rose tea leaves also adds to the smooth creamy texture and full-bodied rose flavour.

To celebrate National Day, Xing Fu Tang’s Rose Dalgona will be going for only $0.55 with a purchase of any Dalgona series drinks from 6 Aug to 16 Aug.

The Classic – Dalgona Coffee ($4.90)

Let’s not forget the rest of the crew.

For those who prefer their Dalgona closer to the original, Xing Fu Tang has got your back with the Dalgona Coffee.

Source

The lusciously creamy coffee foam is whipped from premium coffee and the bubble tea chain’s classic all-natural brown sugar.

A timeless classic for both coffee and bubble tea fans!

The Classic with balls – Dalgona Coffee with Brown Sugar Boba ($5.90)

For those who cannot do without pearls, they have one with boba as well.

Source

As if their signature Brown Sugar Boba Milk can’t already be improved further, Xing Fu Tang has decided to subvert it by complementing the trademark whipped coffee with aromatic brown sugar and fresh milk.

The Classic with a crunch – Dalgona Coffee Crunch ($5.90)

The Dalgona Coffee Crunch features a mix of cereal and cookie bits swirled in whipped coffee foam and milk, giving each bite (or sip) an extra crunch — almost literally.

Source

Head down to Xing Fu Tang now

For first dibs and bragging rights over your friends, head down to Xing Fu Tang now to try out the new series!

It’s available at the following outlets:

Causeway Point

Compass One

Century Square

Hillion Mall

Paya Lebar Square

Plaza Singapura

Square 2

Takashimaya Food Village

Featured images adapted from Xing Fu Tang.