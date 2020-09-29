Resorts World Sentosa Has Hotel Stays From $199 From 1 Oct Till 23 Dec

‘Circuit Breaker’ may have felt like aeons ago, but many of us are surely still feeling sian since we still can’t fly anywhere.

How many times have you looked at pictures showing sakura-filled wonders of Tokyo, or an authentic bowl of sundubu jiggae served at a Seoul eatery?

Staycations in Singapore might not satiate your travel bug the same way as holding a flight ticket to your dream holiday destination.

But it’s good to take a break and relish a swanky hotel room for a change — you’ve been looking at the same 4 walls every day while working from home, after all.

You’re probably doing the math while staring at your savings, because hotel rooms don’t come cheap.

But with Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) hotel rooms from $199 this Great Singapore Sale (eGSS) season, you won’t have to wait till Dec for SingapoRediscovers vouchers.

$199 room at Hotel Michael in Resorts World Sentosa

Think Sentosa and your mind will envision an idyllic getaway only tourists would visit. With your hard-earned salary, an overseas trip seems more fulfilling, but since leisure travels are still on hold, Sentosa is your next best bet.

An overnight stay at Hotel Michael on a weeknight would serve you well as a quick escape from the overwhelming WFH workload.

With a Deluxe Room going for $199 from 1 Oct – less than half its usual rate – you can take that much-needed breather.

If you have some leftover dough saved up from ‘Circuit Breaker’ and feel like being a baller, treat yourself to a weekday stay at the idyllic Beach Villa.

Hearing the soothing sound of waves would surely make you reminisce of a pandemic-free world where Bali’s oceanic views were a 3-hour plane ride away.

For $648/night after a whopping 71% discount, you can imagine you’re in a tropical island far away from the incessant Zoom meetings and urgent calls for deadlines.

1-for-1 tickets at USS & S.E.A. Aquarium

Before you resign yourself to a day of Netflix and chill during the staycay, make plans to visit some of Singapore’s iconic attractions nearby.

If your staycation buddy is the more adventurous type, 1-for-1 tickets at Universal Studios Singapore (USS) will make the experience more memorable for the both of you.

Entertain your BFF or bae’s thirst for adrenaline rushes with the buy-1-get-1-free eGSS promo. Tickets are going at $77 per pair, so it’ll only cost your patience to sit through the rides with them.

After several rounds of heart-stopping activities, head over to the calming underwater realm of S.E.A Aquarium, where you can marvel at over 100,000 marine animals.

Pause at the gigantic tank in the centre of the tour and be mesmerised by the creatures swimming by so peacefully. Don’t forget to snap a picture with your low-light camera.

We trust that we don’t need to be anymore pacific about this oppor-tuna-ty. But you might wanna take note of their new operating hours now — Thursdays to Sundays, 2pm-9pm.

More lobangs via eGSS livestream

Resorts World Sentosa’s eGSS promos will be introduced to Singaporeans via livestream tomorrow night (30 Sep).

It is one of the highlights at this year’s inaugural virtual event, so shoppers can get further acquainted with relevant deals from the comfort of their homes.

A typical livestream lasts for 1 hour. Whether you stay in the west or central, you can easily kaypoh over deals available at shopping malls like AMK Hub and Jurong Point.

If you don’t want to miss out on the deals, keep a lookout for upcoming sessions on GoSpree’s Facebook page before eGSS’ last day on 10 Oct.

Casual shoppers who prefer a low commitment approach can head over to the Great Singapore Sale’s online headquarters at GoSpree.sg. With categories like Shop, Dine, and Play, just scroll through eGSS’ 32 days worth of bargains here.

Rediscover the beauty of our garden city

Whether you’re yearning for a romantic getaway with bae, or something that’ll make your WFH life a little easier — everybody can benefit from staycations & retail therapy.

2020 has been a tough year. Even though it felt a little mundane during quarantine, we’ve survived a semi lockdown and having to adjust to WFH.

Give yourself a pat on the back for doing what’s necessary to stay safe. Now that Phase 3 is on the way, there’s no harm in treating yourself before eGSS ends.

