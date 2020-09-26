Ryde Driver Allegedly Earns $9,883 In August 2020 After Making 723 Trips

Earning a 5-digit salary under normal circumstances is hard enough. But given the trying times that we’re living in, that goal is made even more difficult.

So when ride-sharing company Ryde posted a picture suggesting that one of its drivers earning a monthly salary of close to 5 digits, netizens naturally took notice.

Based on the figures in the picture, a Ryde driver in Singapore allegedly earned a whopping $9,882.70 for the month of August.

Some netizens, however, were rather sceptical of the picture’s authenticity.

Ryde driver got $19 worth of tips

According to the picture, the driver in question made 723 trips in Augst 2020, of which 687 were unique passengers.

Assuming that the driver worked 30 days a month, that would come to around an average of 24 trips per day.

Most riders chose to pay through RydePay, accounting for $7,472 of the earnings.

The driver also received $19 of tips during the month. But that shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise, since he had a rating of 4.95 out of 5 and less than 7 cancellations.

Ryde took the opportunity to motivate other drivers, advising them to work hard, wake up early, and provide customers with great service.

Netizens were sceptical

Though the intention of the post was to motivate other drivers, a fair number of netizens have expressed doubts over the authenticity of the screenshot.

This Facebook user found it strange that the monthly earnings information was found under the ‘weekly’ section.

Another netizen did some detailed calculations but somehow could not arrive at the earnings stated in the screenshot.

Ryde, however, responded to a number of comments, insisting that the screenshot was legitimate.

MS News has reached out to Ryde regarding the case and will update this article once more information is available.

Hustling hard is applicable to every industry and job

Regardless of your thoughts on the screenshot’s legitimacy, the values that Ryde mentioned like hard work are universal and applicable to every industry and job.

We hope the picture inspires you to hustle hard, especially in the difficult times that we’re living in.

