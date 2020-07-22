Safe-Distancing Ambassador Allegedly Addresses Woman As “Sir” In Geylang Serai

In light of the lurking coronavirus, safe-distancing ambassadors continue to be deployed to ensure that Singaporeans are complying with Covid-19 measures.

However on Wednesday (22 Jul), a viral video started circulating on social media of 2 safe-distancing ambassadors who allegedly mistook a woman’s gender and later asked for her IC.

You can watch the video in full here via All Singapore Stuff’s Facebook page.

Safe-distancing ambassador was allegedly “rude” to hawker

At the start of a video, the person behind the camera appears to have left her seat at a dining establishment to give chase after 2 masked safe-distancing ambassadors in white.

Source

The ambassadors spotted her from a distance and one of them raised her camera, presumably to capture a picture of the pursuer.

Source

The lady behind the camera shouted from a distance,

You are very rude, you know!

As she approached the 2 ambassadors, one staff member in a pair of black jeans mistakenly addressed her repeatedly as “sir”, triggering an angry response.

Source

She then continues berating the other safe-distancing ambassador wearing a denim skirt over her prior “rude” exchange with a hawker.

Source

At one point, the safe-distancing ambassador told the woman sternly to not shout at her, which prompted an even louder response.

Source

The same officer then followed up by asking the woman for her IC to confirm her gender.

What happened next, happens quickly. The other ambassador’s phone drops onto the floor as the OP appears to have swiped it from her hands.

Woman retrieves IC from car to verify gender

The person behind the camera then appears to spend several minutes walking to her car to retrieve her IC.

She returns shortly after and flashes the card to the ambassador in jeans.

In response, the ambassador says she had already apologised for the blunder and addressed her respectfully using “sir” and “madam”.

Source

The video ends abruptly, with the woman informing the duo that the footage will be uploaded on Facebook.

Given the surroundings, the incident appears to have taken place along Changi Road in Geylang Serai.

Source

We’ve reached out to NEA for their response on the matter, and will update this article when more information is available.

Seeking resolution after a conflict

Mistaking someone’s gender can elicit awkward, and in this case, rather hostile responses.

However, we hope that Singapore’s society will continue to strive to be a more inclusive one. And that similar misunderstandings & disagreements may be resolved peacefully.

In this case, we hope all parties involved will be able to lay the matter to rest soon.

Share your thoughts on this incident in the comments below.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.