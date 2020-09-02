‘Sakura’ Season Returns To Singapore With Gorgeous Trumpet Flowers

Covid-19 may have put a damper on our wanderlust, but our garden city boasts a beautiful ‘sakura’ season that could fool your friends into thinking you’re overseas.

Since we can’t travel to Japan now, Singapore’s gorgeous trumpet flowers in full bloom will have to do for the ‘gram.

National Development Minister Desmond Lee took the time to appreciate how colourful Singapore has been of late, in a Facebook post on Wednesday (2 Sep).

A trumpet tree in full bloom along Jalan Kembangan

Source

Vibrant trumpet flowers heralds sakura season again

If you live along the Singapore River, chances are you would have noticed this picturesque scenery spotlighting vibrant trumpet flowers in full bloom.

These trumpet trees here add a poetic feel to the view along Kim Seng Road.

Source

The flowering of these perennial trees in Singapore is due to a dry spell that usually occurs in April and August.

You may have to be swift if you’re keen on an OOTD shot, as these bloomed flowers last only for a few days before wilting.

Pink mempat flowers resemble cherry blossoms too

Trumpet flowers aren’t the only ones that are a sight for sore eyes. Minister Lee shared that pink mempats too resemble cherry blossoms, and they are found flourishing in Fort Canning Park.

Source

This close-up shot of pink mempat flowers looks like it could have been taken in South Korea too.

Source

Looks like autumn season in the north

Over in Woodlands, this Derum tree gifts us vibrant red foliage that give the illusion of autumn in our sunny island.

Source

The same can be said for these brilliant Yellow Flame flowers, also in Woodlands.

Source

Singapore a flowering garden city

Since we can’t travel, the pandemic has taught us to appreciate the little things in this place we call home.

Singapore truly lives up to its name as a flowering garden city. We hope her beauty can be conserved for many years to come.

Here’s how ‘sakura season’ looked like in 2019:

Featured image adapted from Facebook.