Hollin Singapore Has Salted Egg Pearls, Goes Well wITH Milk Tea & Black Tea Macchiato

Mooncakes are a must-have delicacy every year. While the plain-flavoured ones are already quite the treat, they always taste better with a salted egg yolk or two inside.

But salted egg clearly doesn’t just pair well with mooncake. Over the years, we’ve seen some pretty whacky salted egg dishes like ramen, xiang guo, and even nasi lemak.

The latest to make the list is none other than bubble tea pearls.

You heard right. Hollin Singapore recently launched salted egg pearls just in time for the Mid-Autumn Festival so you can pay homage to Chang’e while slurping on BBT.

Hollin has salted egg pearls are “rich and savoury”

Hollin is no stranger to the world of unique-flavoured pearls. In fact, they have a weekly lineup of pearls ranging from coffee to strawberry and even matcha.

However, its latest salted egg offering is likely to take the cake in terms of uniqueness.

Described as “rich and savoury”, these pearls reportedly go best with their signature Hollin Milk Tea and Black Tea Rock Salt Macchiato.

However, an MS News reader who had the chance to try said the salted egg note wasn’t overpowering and compared its taste to salted egg chicken, but diluted.

Available till 27 Sep

If you’re thinking of giving these savoury pearls a try, do so quickly as Hollin is only serving them till Sunday (27 Sep).

They are also only available for walk-in customers on a while stocks last basis.

Here’s more information on the Hollin outlets in Singapore:

Hollin Toa Payoh

Address: 190 Toa Payoh Central, #01-538, Singapore 310190

Opening Hours: 10am-10pm, Mon-Sun

Nearest MRT: Toa Payoh

Hollin Suntec City

Address: 3 Temasek Boulevard, #02-605/605A, Singapore 038983

Opening Hours: 12-9pm (Mon-Thurs), 12-10pm (Fri-Sun)

Nearest MRT: Promenade

