SBS Driver Gets Jail Time & Licence Suspended For 2018 Bukit Batok Bus Accident

In 2018, a horrific bus accident in Bukit Batok left 33 injured. One of them even suffered a miscarriage.

On Wednesday (22 Jul), the SBS Transit bus driver responsible for the accident pleaded guilty to negligent driving causing serious injuries to others and was given 4 weeks’ jail, reports Lianhe Zaobao.

Source

SBS service 157 crashes into SMRT bus

According to The Straits Times (ST), the accident happened along Jalan Jurong Kechil at around 9am on 11 May 2018.

Source

2 buses were reportedly involved in the accident — an SMRT service 970 and another SBS Transit service 157.

ST reports that passengers were alighting from the service 970 bus at the Bukit Batok bus stop when the SBS bus came crashing from the back.

The windscreen of the SBS bus was shattered as a result of the impact and severely damaged the rear of the SMRT bus.

Source

Photos also show that the SBS bus had rammed into a bollard at the bus stop.

Source

65-year-old SBS driver driver gets 4 weeks’ jail for 2018 bus accident

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the 65-year-old driver pleaded guilty to his charges on Wednesday (22 Jul).

The accident reportedly happened just 3 months after the driver started work with the company.

Lianhe Zaobao also reported that the accident occurred as the SBS driver wasn’t paying attention to the SMRT bus ahead of him when departing from the bus station.

33 people were injured as a result of the accident, including 2 seniors and a mother who suffered a miscarriage due to “stress”.

In addition to the 4 weeks’ jail, the bus driver’s license will also be suspended for 3 years.

Hope sentencing would be a semblance of closure

Our hearts go out to all who were injured as a result of this accident, and especially the mother who tragically lost her child.

While the jail term cannot reverse the tragedy she suffered, we hope it serves as a semblance of closure for her, as well for the others involved.

Featured image adapted from Channel NewsAsia on Facebook.