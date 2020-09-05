SBS Driver In Neck Gaiter Incident Gets Oral Products, Masks & Food From Supporter

Late last month, an SBS driver got into a heated dispute with a passenger over a neck gaiter that he was wearing.

MOH later issued an advisory saying that neck gaiters and scarves are not considered proper masks.

To show support for the SBS bus captain, one Singaporean named Mr Tan reportedly sent gifts to the driver.

On Saturday (5 Sep), SBS Transit took to Facebook to thank the Mr Tan, as well as other supporters for the gifts and well wishes that they’ve sent.

Supporter thanks SBS driver for professionalism

In the post, Mr Xu Bo, the bus driver involved in the dispute, was seen posing with the gifts that he received from Mr Tan.

The items were reportedly packed in a tiny suitcase addressed to the bus captain of service number 196.

Items that he received include daily necessities like oral products, face masks, and even instant coffee.

Mr Tan even hand-wrote a letter for Mr Xu, thanking him for the sacrifices that he made serving as a frontline worker.

He also praised Mr Xu for his professionalism and commitment to ensuring his passengers’ safety.

Ending the post, SBS Transit thanked Mr Tan, as well as other members of the public for their support over the recent months.

Hope the incident has been settled amicably

Getting into a dispute of that magnitude can be extremely distressing.

We hope everybody involved in the neck gaiter incident, given the time that has since passed, has settled their differences amicably.

We’re also heartened by MOH’s timely clarification, which provided Singaporeans with a clearer explanation of what face coverings are permitted.

