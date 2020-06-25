Youth Volunteers Launch ‘Sengkang Goes Digital’ Programme & Distribute Computers To Needy Students

Many students may have easily transitioned to home-based learning during the ‘Circuit Breaker’ as they had access to reliable computers. But not everyone is as privileged.

To ensure education remains accessible, youth volunteers launched the ‘Sengkang Goes Digital’ (SGD) programme. The initiative aims to provide laptops or PC to over 100 students from low-income families.

Labour chief Ng Chee Meng lauded the initiative through a Facebook post on Thursday (25 Jun).

Sengkang Goes Digital comprised volunteers from Punggol & Sengkang

The SGD programme is a joint effort comprising volunteers from Punggol East, Sengkang West, and Sengkang Central, as reported by the Straits Times.

During the ‘Circuit Breaker’, members were concerned of the underprivileged youths who did not have the necessary resources for home-based learning.

To help turn their vision into reality, the volunteers partnered with Community Development Welfare Funds, Singapore Computer Society, and RSVP Singapore The Organisation of Senior Volunteers.

On Wednesday (24 Jun), their efforts bore fruit as they distributed more than 100 laptops and PCs to students from low-income families.

Making education more accessible

The youth volunteers kickstarted the program to ensure every student will stay connected. By ensuring no child gets left behind, schools can harness the power of technology and improve the quality of education.

Labour chief Ng Chee Meng, together with Punggol East New PAP candidate Mr Raymond Lye and Senior Minister Lam Pin Min attended the programme’s launch on Wednesday (24 Jun).

Recipients were overjoyed to have their own computers because they usually shared their devices with several siblings, according to Mr Raymond Lye.

Being part of the change

Kudos to the SGD volunteers and partners for allowing the less-fortunate students to own their own computers so they too can participate in e-learning like the rest of their classmates.

As we’ll likely depend more on technology to educate our young during the Coivd-19 outbreak, it’s truly heartening that know that work is being done to level the ‘playing field’ for all of them.

Featured image from Facebook.