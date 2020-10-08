Man Seriously Injured In Sengkang Hit & Run, Daughter Appeals For Witnesses

Getting involved in an accident is tragic. What makes it worse is that the other party flees the scene, and there’s no chance to seek resolution.

For one man, he was unfortunate to be involved in a hit-and-run accident with a motorist on Wednesday (7 Oct).

Source

He was seriously injured as a result and has been hospitalised.

His daughter is appealing for any witnesses who saw the accident or dash cam footage from cars that captured the incident.

Injured in hit-and-run accident at Sengkang East

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (7 Oct), the daughter shared that her father was involved in a hit-and-run with a motorist at 9.30am.

It took place at the junction of Sengkang East Drive and Buangkok Drive.

Source

He is now receiving treatment at a hospital after being “seriously injured”.

Her father sustained facial injuries on the right side of his face.

Source

Bruises around his left eye are also visible. He has a bandage on his forehead which could suggest that he suffered a head wound too.

Source

Almost his entire left arm and several fingers on both hands are bandaged as well.

Source

Daughter appealing for eye witnesses

His daughter is appealing for eye witnesses or dash cam footage that captured the accident.

Source

One Facebook user managed to identify the lamp post that has a traffic camera at the junction, which is post 105F.

Source

If you were at the scene yesterday and have the footage needed to give the man’s family closure, you can reach out to his daughter here.

Motorist must be apprehended

No matter the circumstances, it is irresponsible to ride off after colliding with another person.

Sometimes, a few seconds makes all the difference between life and death. An ambulance should have been called right away.

We wish the man a speedy recovery and hope the motorist involved will be apprehended.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.