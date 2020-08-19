Netizen Calls Out Crowds At Sengkang Kopitiam For Flouting Safe Distancing Rules

Months after the Covid-19 virus came to our shores, Singaporeans have gradually eased into the new normal of wearing masks, safe distancing, and meeting in groups of 5 or less.

However, we have also seen worrying cases of people flouting such rules. Over the past weekend, around 500 helpers allegedly gathered at Toa Payoh Park, raising concerns.

On Tuesday (18 Aug) night, a Sengkang kopitiam drew huge crowds on what appeared to be its opening day.

Sengkang kopitiam crowds gave little regard to safety precautions

In a video shared on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook group, large crowds can be seen at the kopitiam on 455 Sengkang West Avenue.

Patrons were seen blatantly flouting Covid-19 safety guidelines, gathering in groups of more than 5.

The 5 people per table limit also did not deter patrons from walking around to other tables.

Many did not wear their masks properly too, even when they were not drinking nor dining.

The person who shared the video sarcastically described it as a “Covid Party — Singapore style”.

MS News has reached out to Enterprise Singapore for a statement and will update this article when more information is available.

Netizens say it’s a common sight at kopitiams

Netizens generally condemned the socially-irresponsible behaviour of the kopitiam patrons.

This netizen said it was ‘inviting’ a 2nd wave of Covid-19 infections.

Others brought up how this is sadly not an isolated incident, but instead, a common sight at kopitiams.

One netizen was frustrated at the situation as she had a similar experience at another kopitiam. Despite lodging numerous reports, the situation had apparently not changed.

Another netizen jokingly pointed out that this situation is not unique to Singapore.

She references Wuhan, China, where a massive music festival had taken place, drawing thousands of people.

Several incidents of flouting Covid-19 safety measures

Since entering Phase 2 of reopening after the ‘Circuit Breaker’, Singapore has seen numerous incidents of people flouting safety measures.

On Sunday (16 Aug), attention was drawn to the overcrowding situation at Toa Payoh Park, a common meeting place for helpers.

Restaurants and eatery owners have also pleaded with Singaporeans to exercise greater social responsibility.

Covid-19 still a threat in Singapore

As we get comfortable with our new-found ‘freedom’ in Phase 2, Singaporeans should not forget that the threat of Covid-19 is still present.

The battle against Covid-19 is ongoing we definitely cannot afford to let our guards down.

All of us have a part to play as socially-responsible citizens, to protect ourselves, our loved ones, and our fellow Singaporeans from this invisible foe.

