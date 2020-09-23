Sentosa Beaches Require Bookings After Crowd Observed During Peak Periods
As we emerged from the ‘Circuit Breaker’, some places have implemented crowd-control measures to avoid large gatherings.
The latest to introduce such controls is Sentosa, which will soon put in place a booking system for its beaches during peak periods.
Image from Sentosa Development Corporation
Through the measures, the resort destination hopes to put visitors’ mind at ease as they enjoy the facilities.
Sentosa beaches will allow 5 visitors per booking
According to Sentosa Development Corporation, crowds and queues were seen at its beaches during popular periods, such as weekends and public holidays.
In light of this, visitors who wish to head down to the beaches during these periods would have to make prior bookings.
The measure will kick in from 17 Oct and will apply to Palawan, Tanjong and Siloso beaches.
Visitors can make their bookings up to 7 days in advance. This means those visiting on 17 Oct can start booking their slots from 10 Oct.
Each booking will only accommodate 5 guests.
Siloso, Palawan & Tanjong beaches split into zones
The 3 beaches have also been split into zones – each with capacity ranging from 100 to 350 – to better segregate visitors. The images below will provide you with a better idea of the division.
Siloso Beach (2 zones)
Image from Sentosa Development Corporation
Palawan Beach (3 zones)
Image from Sentosa Development Corporation
Tanjong Beach (2 Zones)
Image from Sentosa Development Corporation
Visitors will be able to indicate their preferred zones, dates, and time slots.
Image from Sentosa Development Corporation
You can make your bookings via their website here.
Visitors must make bookings for beach courts too
Similarly, those who wish to play beach volleyball or other games at the designated courts must also make bookings too.
That said, they would not have to double-book for general beach entry.
Likewise, up to 5 players are allowed on each court. However, they should not interact with others playing in different courts.
Vital to manage crowd to keep Covid-19 at bay
The booking system might come as an inconvenience for beach lovers visiting during peak periods.
However, it is vital for us to keep crowding to a minimum in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.
Featured image adapted from TheSmartLocal.