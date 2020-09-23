Sentosa Beaches Require Bookings After Crowd Observed During Peak Periods

As we emerged from the ‘Circuit Breaker’, some places have implemented crowd-control measures to avoid large gatherings.

The latest to introduce such controls is Sentosa, which will soon put in place a booking system for its beaches during peak periods.

Image from Sentosa Development Corporation

Through the measures, the resort destination hopes to put visitors’ mind at ease as they enjoy the facilities.

Sentosa beaches will allow 5 visitors per booking

According to Sentosa Development Corporation, crowds and queues were seen at its beaches during popular periods, such as weekends and public holidays.

In light of this, visitors who wish to head down to the beaches during these periods would have to make prior bookings.

The measure will kick in from 17 Oct and will apply to Palawan, Tanjong and Siloso beaches.

Source

Visitors can make their bookings up to 7 days in advance. This means those visiting on 17 Oct can start booking their slots from 10 Oct.

Each booking will only accommodate 5 guests.

Siloso, Palawan & Tanjong beaches split into zones

The 3 beaches have also been split into zones – each with capacity ranging from 100 to 350 – to better segregate visitors. The images below will provide you with a better idea of the division.

Siloso Beach (2 zones)

Image from Sentosa Development Corporation

Palawan Beach (3 zones)

Image from Sentosa Development Corporation

Tanjong Beach (2 Zones)

Image from Sentosa Development Corporation

Visitors will be able to indicate their preferred zones, dates, and time slots.

Image from Sentosa Development Corporation

You can make your bookings via their website here.

Visitors must make bookings for beach courts too

Similarly, those who wish to play beach volleyball or other games at the designated courts must also make bookings too.

Source

That said, they would not have to double-book for general beach entry.

Likewise, up to 5 players are allowed on each court. However, they should not interact with others playing in different courts.

Vital to manage crowd to keep Covid-19 at bay

The booking system might come as an inconvenience for beach lovers visiting during peak periods.

However, it is vital for us to keep crowding to a minimum in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Featured image adapted from TheSmartLocal.