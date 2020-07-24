Sentosa Offers Free Fun Passes For S’poreans and PRs With 20 Tokens

With NDP just 2 weeks away, many of us are starting to make plans for the long weekend.

While we are unable to go abroad due to ongoing travel restrictions, there are still plenty of places and activities to explore in Singapore.

In fact, you may want to consider making a trip down to Sentosa, as they are offering free fun passes to celebrate Singapore’s 55th birthday.

Each Sentosa Fun Pass comes with 20 tokens – worth about $20 in value – and is redeemable at participating attractions.

Here are some ideas for what you can redeem using the tokens.

Swim…walk with the fishes — 10 tokens + $12

Those still in search of Nemo can now do so at the S.E.A Aquarium as they are currently offering an ‘Ocean Discovery Tour‘.

With over 100,000 fishes, marine enthusiasts will only need to top up $12 on top of 10 tokens for a guided tour around the aquarium.

However, you will still have to purchase entry passes in order to enter the aquarium.

iFly you fly — 60 tokens

Those who say that you can only fall from the sky if you sign on with the army are clearly lying.

At Sentosa’s iFly, you can experience the g-force in full effect as you ‘fall from the sky’ in their large wind tunnels for 60 tokens.

You can purchase additional tokens starting from $1 each in ‘blocks’ of 5 from Sentosa ticketing counters.

Relive old memories via the cable car — 20 tokens

Most 90s kids will remember Sentosa before the construction of RWS, USS and, Adventure Cove.

For them, the old Sentosa’s highlights included the Merlion, beaches and colourful Singapore Cable Cars.

If you are keen to walk down memory lane, you can redeem your fun pass for a round trip sky pass on a cable car which will set you back 20 tokens.

Sentosa fun pass redeemable at other attractions

Fun passes can also be redeemed at other participating attractions, ranging from Madame Tussauds Singapore to AJ Hackett.

AJ Hackett

Those interested in registering for these passes can do so via Sentosa’s website.

According to their website, these fun passes are available for redemption after next Saturday (1 Aug).

However, do be quick as these fun passes are already available for sign-ups and are while stocks last.

Have fun, but stay safe.

Seeing more and more segments of our society reopening gives us hope that the pandemic will one day be over.

That said, do remember to wear your masks and practice safe distancing if you are heading to Sentosa. Have fun, but always remember to stay safe.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Google Maps.