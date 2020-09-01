Met Service Forecasts First Two Weeks Of Sep Weather

As humans, having too much of any single thing will inevitably make us sick of it, no matter how much we like it. And so the weather has seemingly listened for the 1st half of Sep — instead of constant wet or warm weather, we’re getting a little of both.

According to the Meteorological Service on Tuesday (1 Sep), the weather will look pretty much like the end of last month’s. In other words, quite a lot of thundery showers.

More thundery showers in Sep weather

The Met said that Southwest Monsoon conditions present in the last 2 weeks of Aug will continue, meaning we’ll have more rainy days.

Source

These will mostly last for short durations between the late morning and afternoon.

On 1 or 2 mornings, there’ll also be thundery showers all over the island due to Sumatra squalls.

Whatever the case, there’ll be lots of rain — there should be above-average levels of rainfall for the 1st fortnight of Sep.

There’ll also be some warm days, per the laws of variety. On some days the maximum temperature can reach 34°C, though on most days it should be between 25°C and 33°C.

Warm nights are expected mostly towards the 2nd week of the month.

More rain in 2nd half of Aug

As forecasted, the 2nd half of Aug saw plenty of rain — the temperature even dipped to 23°C in Ang Mo Kio on Saturday (22 Aug).

This was in contrast to the 1st half, which had many dry and warm days.

We’re definitely rather glad to see these days behind us, for now.

Enjoy these rainy days

It’s a little strange to see such wet days in Sep, considering there was even haze during the same time last year.

According to the Met Service, Sep 2019 was the warmest and driest in Singapore — ever.

Thank our lucky stars that even despite all the other stuff happening in 2020, warm and dry weather isn’t one of them.

We suspect the only ones who’ll have any complaints are the ones who have to do laundry. They may have to resort to a dryer machine if they don’t wish to hang their clothes for days on end this month.

Featured image adapted from Ricardobtg on Flickr.