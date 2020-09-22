Serangoon Garden Market, Home To Many Iconic Stalls To Close For Renovations In March

Serangoon Garden is a place frequented by Singaporeans for its many food gems. Beyond the famous Chomp Chomp Food Centre, just a street away lies its lesser-known cousin — Serangoon Garden Market.

While it might not be the most famous, the underrated market is touted by some as one of the best hawker centres in Singapore.

However come March 2021, Serangoon Garden Market is scheduled to undergo renovation works.

So, if you’d like to get a taste of the well-known Kway Chap before they close for renovation, better head down soon!

Slated for repairs and redecoration in March

Since its opening back in 1962, the Serangoon market has become an important part of the community.

In March 2021, the hawkers will be taking a break while the market undergoes repairs and redecoration.

The upgrading works reportedly aim to protect the heritage of the market while making it a more conducive environment for diners and hawkers. The market last underwent a major renovation back in the early 2000s.

The re-opening date and duration of closure have not been disclosed at the time of writing.

Famous kway chap stall and bakery at the market

While supper-goers are drawn to the appeal of Chomp Chomp, early risers in the area often patronise the Serangoon Garden Market.

One of the most popular stalls that see long lines is Garden Street Kway Chap.

The stall has been around since the 1940s and serves up generous portions that definitely do justice to the Teochew dish.

The highly-rated stall is particularly known for their rice noodle sheets and braised meat.

Another famous stall in the market is Serangoon Garden Bakery & Confectionery.

This old-school bakery sells fresh bread right out of the oven — we can already smell the unmistakable smell of roti just by looking at the pictures.

Their best-sellers are the luncheon meat and hae bee hiam buns.

You’d have to visit early though, they sell out fast!

Head on down soon

If you’re a fan of these iconic stalls at Serangoon Garden Market, better head down soon before it’s too late!

What are your favourite stalls in the market? Let us know down in the comments below.

