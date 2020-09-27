SGAG KTHXBYE Masks Available For Pre-Order Online

Whenever times get tough, people will comfort you by saying that you’ll look back at the days and laugh.

With the way 2020 has been going, we’re not sure if that stands true, as Covid-19 is no laughing matter. The folks at SGAG are showing us that by designing their own range of masks, imprinted with their trademark “KTHXBYE”.

More than your meme kings and queens, they’re also proving to be the influencers we all can look up to.

Reusable cotton masks are comfortable & secure

As masks become part of our daily #OOTDs, reusable cotton ones in various designs have become the preferred choice.

SGAG has thus gone down that route, producing masks in monochromatic colours that can match easily with any getup.

Made from 100% cotton, the double-layered masks are as comfy as bae’s t-shirt, without smelling like bae — you can ask for their cologne or perfume if you want to change that.

The wire nose grip ensures that the mask sits snugly on your nose, so it won’t slide down even when you’re running after the bus.

You won’t have to worry about catching your breath afterwards, as the breathable material means you can gasp for all the air you need.

The mask, however, doesn’t come with a filter, but has a pocket for you to insert one if you’re able to get hold of it separately.

Filter or not, you can trust that your masks will be clean, as long as you wash them regularly after use.

SGAG masks come in 2 colours & sizes

Like the rest of your fashionable outfits, you’d want your masks to fit nicely, which is why SGAG has made them available in 2 sizes:

M – 23cm (Width) x 13cm (Height)

– 23cm (Width) x 13cm (Height) L – 23cm (Width) x 14.5cm (Height)

The elastic straps are also adjustable, so you can secure them around your ears, so the mask won’t hanging loosely over your face.

Minimalists would love to match the white mask with their muted outfits, for that clean and sleek look worthy of Kinfolk magazine spreads.

Go the opposite direction with a pitch black mask, on days when you’re feeling a little grungier and want to channel your early 2000’s scene kid.

Whatever your preference, you can swing either way whenever you want, as a set of 2 masks contains both colours.

Pre-order your masks online now

The exclusive KTHXBYE masks are available for pre-order on Shopee here.

Each set of 2 masks costs $18 with free shipping, though note that you can’t vary the sizes for each pair.

Style your wardrobe with these simple yet fashionable masks, and say KTHXBYE to any virus that tries to make you sick today.

The only thing that should be ‘sick’ is how you look with these masks on.

Featured image by MS News.