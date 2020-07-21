Shark Pups Allegedly Found At St John’s Island On 20 Jul

Marine wildlife in Singapore is guarded fiercely by tight-knit & hardworking groups of individuals who continue to advocate for our environment.

Tragedy, however, may have struck St John’s island recently, according to a post by local marine welfare group, Marine Stewards.

Source

A public appeal for information was posted after 3 “black tip shark pups” were allegedly found on St John’s island — their causes of death also remain unknown, states the page.

Here’s their Facebook post in full on Tuesday (21 Jul). We summarise the story below.

3 baby sharks pictured in photo

The OG post was attributed to Instagram user @Emiryusri, who had posted the picture of what appears to be 3 baby sharks lying motionless on the rocks.

Source

The picture was posted with the caption,

Who caught these sharks and left them for dead 😠🤬

A location tag of ‘St John’s Island’ was also used to place the picture dated Monday (20 Jul).

Based on the sole picture, however, we are unable to ascertain if the incident did occur at St John’s Island — or as the marine page states, the exact cause of death.

We did a little research to uncover if such shark breeds are indeed part of Singapore’s eco-system.

Black tipped sharks spotted near St John’s Island before

Smol shark sightings have been reported on St John’s island’s shores before.

Source

Take for instance, this Facebook post by the island’s marine biology lab in 2015, listing that 13 blacktip reef shark pups were caught in “3 drift nets” at Lazarus Island.

Source

The team had advocated not using drift nets as they “kill indiscriminately” and “damage the corals” — as part of practices to ensure sustainable fishing.

Source

Contact Marine Stewards if you have further info

As the marine group continues to investigate the circumstances that led to the young shark pups’ alleged demise, they have appealed to the public for more information.

If you have any inkling of what may have led to the events captured in the Insta-story, do DM them on Facebook here.

More importantly, we hope that more efforts will be taken to preserve biodiversity & our marine wildlife, and that we’ll be able to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

Featured image adapted from Island Cruise & Facebook.