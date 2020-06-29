Shawn Huang Clarifies Surname Origins After Netizens Raise Questions Again

We previously reported that new PAP candidate Shawn Huang had clarified an incident that happened during NDP 2018.

Later that day, Mr Huang took to Facebook once again, addressing yet another slate of questions raised by netizens — this time, regarding his surname.

In the post on Sunday (28 Jun), Mr Huang explained why he had an Indonesian surname in the past, and his recent decision to change it.

Source

Birth name registered as “Ingkiriwang”

According to Mr Huang, his family had used the “Huang” surname for generations.

However, his great-grandfather decided to adopt the “Ingkiriwang” surname in 1966 while he was in Indonesia, when “things got troubled in the region”.

Source

Hence when he was born in 1982, Mr Huang was registered with the “Ingkiriwang” surname.

When he was 7 years old, Mr Huang’s changed his surname to Huang and he went with that name throughout his primary school years.

Changed when applying for NRIC

Then came the year 1989, where Mr Huang had to apply for his NRIC when he was in Primary 6 and was apparently told that he had to register with the name in his Birth Certificate.

His family assumed that this was true, and Mr Huang took on the “Ingkiriwang” surname once again.

Not shy about his heritage

The PAP candidate shares that he’s looked into the matter of his surname “recently” and has decided to use his “legal surname” Huang — to uphold his parents’ wishes.

Source

Mr Shawn Huang concludes that that’s the entire story behind his surname switches & that he respects the journeys of his fellow citizens’ names.

The fact that his grandfather had taken on a new name in Indonesia is no secret and Mr Huang shares that he’s “not shy” about any aspect of his heritage.

Clear up the past, focus on the future

Now that Mr Huang’s cleared up a past incident as well as the origins of his surname, we hope that he’ll be able to focus his energies on the campaign ahead.

Source

Hopefully, these explanations will satisfy any naysayers & allow our electoral candidates to prepare themselves for the difficult discussions, debates & decisions we’ll have to make in the next 2 weeks.

Let us know what you think of Mr Huang’s story below.

Featured image adapted from PAP on Facebook & Facebook.