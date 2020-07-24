Sheep Café In Seoul Allows You To Cuddle Lambs With A Cuppa

You may have visited a cat café, patronised a hedgehog café and dined with the dogs — but have you enjoyed a cup of coffee with sheep?

Visitors can now experience what it may be like in a ranch, complete with the woolly stars of the show.

Seoul’s only sheep cafe

Located in the chic neighbourhood of Hongdae is Seoul’s only sheep cafe — the Thanks Nature Café.

A microcosm of a farm in a bustling city, one can take refuge from the hustle and bustle of Seoul and enjoy a plate of waffles with a side serving of fluffy.

Indoor & outdoor spaces

The café is partitioned into 2 sections – the interior space where you can drink your coffee, and the outside where the sheep pen is located.



As you won’t be the only one who will need to be fed, straws will be available for patrons to feed these beatific beasts.

Otherwise, a pat on their heads will suffice.

Sheep are bathed regularly

As hygiene is of the essence in pet cafes, these furbabies will need to take showers to ensure optimal cleanliness and fragrance.

Thus, while you’re off get your food, Thanks Nature Café’s fluffy stars are getting that wash.

This is what a sheep looks like, fresh from a shower and looking fluffier than your grandmother’s perm.

Sheep-themed sustenance

Of course, while people will be here for the sheep, the food on the menu also bears an uncanny resemblance to the real deal.

From desserts to matcha beverages imbued with sweet latte art — guests can pick from a vast array of choices from their full menu here.

A regular espresso starts from S$3.47 (3,000 won), while zhng-ed up waffles & bingsu will cost you around S$11.58 (11,000 won).

Sheep changed once a year

Not only do they get showered with both love and water, these fluffy babies need to stay fit as well.

The sheep are taken on walks, and also changed once every year to minimise the stress they may get from too much close-up interaction with visitors, said cafe owner Lee Kwang Ho in an interview with The Korea Herald.

Our 1st stop when we can go to Seoul

While we can’t travel to Seoul or anywhere due to Covid-19-related travel restrictions, this will be one of our first stops when we can go on vacation again.

Till then, we can console ourselves with a staycation in Singapore instead.

