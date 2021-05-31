Shiba Inu Passes Away Within Minutes After Hit & Run Accident On 30 May

Pets are beloved members of families, treasured and cared for.

And one of the worst nightmares for pawrents is having their furkids get into an accident.

On 31 May, a Shiba Inu owner shared that her dog had been the victim of a hit-and-run accident on 30 May evening.

Source

She is now appealing to the public for more information on the driver of a black Mercedes involved in the accident.

Shiba Inu left bleeding on the ground after accident

According to the Facebook post, the owner shared that a black Mercedes GLA hit her Shiba Inu along Swettenham Road at around 7.20pm on Sunday (30 May).

In CCTV footages collected by the owner, the Shiba Inu can be seen running across the road as the car approaches.

Source

However, the car did not slow down and ran over the dog, dragging him along the road.

After the collision, the Shiba Inu immediately collapsed onto the ground as the car sped on.

Source

The owner claimed that the driver did not stop to check if the dog was alright, even though 2 witnesses tried to stop him.

The dog was then left howling and bleeding on the road.

Source

Owner appeals for more information

The owner said her beloved Shiba Inu passed away within minutes.

Source

She said her family is saddened that the driver committed such a “heartless act” that cost their dog his life yet did not own up to his mistake.

She then gathered footage from her neighbours on the accident. However, she is unable to identify the number plate of the black Mercedes.

Source

Sharing about the incident on Facebook, she appeals to the public for more information in hopes of finding the culprit.

Contact the owner if you have any information

It is deeply saddening for anyone to lose their pet in such a tragic manner.

We can only imagine the pain that this incident has brought them for the Shiba Inu’s owners.

Hopefully, with the public’s help, they can locate the driver and seek closure.

If you have any information that can help them in their case, do reach out to the owner via Facebook here.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.