Former SIA Staff Have A Chance At Over 2,000 Jobs From Singapore Firms & Restaurants

One of the largest victims of the Covid-19 financial fallout, the aviation industry has seen many upsets, from grounded planes to retrenchments. With roughly 2,400 more Singapore Airlines (SIA) staff potentially losing their jobs soon, these are scary times indeed.

However, it seems a silver lining has emerged. Singapore restaurants, Etonhouse International Education Group, and Commonwealth Capital have stepped forward to offer over 2,000 jobs to them.

Restaurant Association offers 1,000 jobs to ex-SIA staff

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the Restaurant Association of Singapore (RAS) will be working with more than 450 members to provide over 1,000 jobs.

Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing announced the initiative on Monday (14 Sep).

Explaining the rationale behind the move, Mr Chan elaborated on how companies, unions and the government are working together to transfer workers across adjacent firms and sectors, so that everyone gets a job.

This way, they can apply some of the skills they’ve picked up from their previous jobs.

High standards of customer service attracted the firms

EtonHouse International Education Group joins RAS to offer 100 positions in teaching and administration roles.

The group’s founder stated in a press release that his admiration for SIA staff’s professionalism motivated him to set up the offers.

Former SIA staff who have excelled in various positions at EtonHouse also proved their potential to do well there.

The jobs will only be open to Singaporean applicants with monthly salaries between S$2,000 and S$3,000, reports CNA.

100 open positions at investment firm & Jumbo Seafood

Commonwealth Capital, a local investment firm with companies ranging from food and beverage (F&B) to retail services, will be hiring 50 employees.

Candidates who join the F&B sector will undergo a restaurant manager training programme for 9 months and receive S$2,500 monthly.

After they’ve passed training, they will manage restaurants with a starting salary of S$2,700/month.

Likewise for Jumbo Seafood Group, the 50 positions will also be open to interested applicants.

Both firms will be prioritising Singaporeans in the hiring process, CNA states in their article.

Singaporeans come together to support one another

With more initiatives emerging from both the government and larger firms, it’s heartening to see an outpouring of support for those adversely affected by the pandemic.

Hopefully many who need the assistance will find the help they need to tide through this difficult period, and get back on their feet.

