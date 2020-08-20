Chinese Dessert Stall’s Advertising Saddens Netizen, She Decides To Pay A Visit

Singaporeans’ favourite past-time is going on the prowl for good food.

While we often visit the same popular food places, we tend to neglect stalls at lesser-known areas.

Thus, one such dessert stall in Siglap decided to take a very straightforward approach to their advertising.

They hung up a banner advertising their “Deserted Dessert Shop”.

Image courtesy of an MS News reader

While it’s uncertain how effective the advertisement really was, it at least caught the attention of one netizen.

Stall’s real name is Ren Ren Desserts

Walking past the sign that read “Deserted Dessert Stall”, the netizen couldn’t help but feel upset for the stall owners.

So she decided to pay them a visit.

After her visit, she posted a photo of the uncle and auntie on her Instagram stories. The stall’s name is actually Ren Ren Desserts, and it’s located in the basement of Siglap Centre.

Image courtesy of an MS News reader

She urged the public to drop by the desert stall and lend their support to the couple if they happen to be in the east.

Stall has been around for 2 decades

Ren Ren Desserts is a humble dessert stall serving up Chinese desserts.

It has been actually been around for 2 whole decades.

Source

They sell a wide array of desserts, such as the classic and well-loved mango and pomelo shaved ice topped with a glorious scoop of ice cream.

Source

The stall also sells more unique desserts like chilled black rice with vanilla ice cream.

Source

The crown jewel and crowd favourite of the stall is evidently the iconic Singaporean dessert, chendol.

Source

Chendol is a dessert that Singaporeans hold in high regard.

The high praise and reviews from customers about Ren Ren Desserts’ chendol is a testament in itself.

Small but loyal clientele

The stall is ran by Mr and Mrs Tang, better known to their regulars and friends as Wilson and Elsie.

Source

The couple has been faithfully serving up desserts to a small but loyal clientele for the past 20 years.

Their customers are so loyal that they followed them through several moves, from the stall’s first location in Chinatown in 2000.

If you’d like to lend your support to Ren Ren Dessert Stall and try it out for yourself, here’re its details:

Ren Ren Desserts

Address: 55 Siglap Road, B1-23 Siglap Centre, Singapore 455871

Opening Hours: 1.30-6.30pm, closed on Mondays and Fridays

You can find out more information from their Facebook group.

Support local businesses

Local businesses, especially F&B places, have been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic.

So the Government has been encouraging Singaporeans to support local businesses just like Ren Ren Desserts.

Perhaps this will be the perfect excuse to satisfy those cravings — or maybe, it’s all just a sign.

Featured image adapted from MS News reader and Shentonista.