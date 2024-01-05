S’porean Celebrates S’pore’s Boringness, Says There’s Beauty & Comfort In Not Having To Do Something Cool

Singaporean Celebrates Country’s Boringness & The Comfort Of Being Home

“Singapore is so boring, there’s nothing to do.”

That’s a sentiment some jaded locals and maybe even foreigners share about life in Singapore.

But instead of going on the defensive and listing the things that Singapore has to offer, a Singaporean embraced the country’s boringness as something worth celebrating.

In a Facebook post that has since gone viral, they implied that there’s beauty and comfort in not always having to be doing something.

This is in contrast to life elsewhere, where they felt like they always had to be “doing something cooler”, which in turn, caused them some stress.

Singaporean says they felt pressure to be “doing something cooler” in Hawaii

The post celebrating Singapore’s “glorious boredom” was shared on the Singapore Stories Facebook page earlier this week.

It’s implied that the author of the post had studied in Honolulu, Hawaii for some time and has since returned to Singapore.

In contrast to living in “boring“ Singapore, they constantly felt the need to be “doing something cooler” in Hawaii.

It could be climbing mountains or going surfing, but that niggling reminder makes life there “a little stressful”.

What perhaps made it worse was the knowledge that they wouldn’t be there forever and that they should make the most of their time there.

Singapore’s boringness is comforting & beautiful

In Singapore, however, the author said that nobody would bother about where they have been or question why they did or did not do certain things.

“In Singapore, I can be boring. I don’t have to always be doing something,” they said.

The author also shared that the consensus about Singapore’s boringness makes it such that they can eat their favourite food in any order they want.

They could also freely take a stroll in the heartlands and not feel that there’s anything wrong.

“Boring” Singapore is also a place where the author felt they could live at his own pace and not have to chase after doing something cool.

Singaporean celebrates being back home

Like their old pyjamas, the author said that they’ve “worn Singapore to bits”.

In the same vein, instead of bemoaning Singapore’s dullness, the author felt that it was good to be back in their “boring” homeland.

After all, it’s just like donning their seasoned nightclothes, which must feel like their second skin after decades of wear.

The author’s post has more than 800 shares on Facebook at the time of writing with other Singaporeans echoing their sentiments in the comments.

A commenter who’s living with Melbourne felt the author’s words keenly.

“For me, I miss that magic moment at sunrise, when the air tingles just before the heat arrives and somehow it smells different, and the birds are starting to wake up,” they said.

“I’ve never felt that feeling anywhere but in Singapore.”

