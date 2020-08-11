Burj Khalifa In Dubai Lights Up With Singapore Flag For National Day

In the name of friendship and Singapore’s 55th birthday, Singaporeans are treated to another beautiful view of the national flag on display in another country.

Earlier this year, our flag was shone on Switzerland’s famous Mount Matterhorn, sending us a beacon of hope in the Covid-19 outbreak.

This time, we get to see Dubai’s Burj Khalifa – AKA the tallest building in the world – light up with Singapore’s flag for National Day.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) took to Facebook yesterday (10 Aug) to share the wonderful news.

Burj Khalifa lights up with Singapore flag

Who knew that watching your country’s flag being illuminated on the world’s tallest building could evoke such national pride?

Here’s a closer look of the gleaming skyscraper in its full glory.

Here’s another video as shared on Burj Khalifa’s official Instagram, complete with Majulah Singapura playing in the background.

According to MFA, this year marks the 35th anniversary of Singapore’s bilateral ties with the United Arab Emirates.

In celebration of our country’s 55th birthday, 2 beautiful skyscrapers in Dubai had lit up with Singapore’s flag on 9 Aug:

Burj Khalifa

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company headquarters

Here’s a look at the latter’s shimmering front in red and white.

Reaping fruits of a harmonious friendship

This isn’t the first time that Dubai has done this. They had also shone Singapore’s flag on Burj Khalifa during National Day last year.

Last year’s display

Even so, this gesture is still extraordinary, and is surely deeply appreciated by many Singaporeans, especially those who are currently residing there.

We thank Dubai for the meaningful display, and we look forward to more years of beautiful friendship like this one.

