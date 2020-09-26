Singapore Flags Must Be Taken Down By Deadline On 30 Sep

Earlier this year, the Singapore government brought forward the period during which the National Flag can be displayed, to show solidarity for frontline workers combatting the Covid-19 pandemic.

5 months have since passed, and we are mere days away from 30 Sep, which marks the end of the period when the Flag can be displayed from buildings.

So if you don’t wish to get punished for being overly patriotic, we advise taking it down before the stipulated date.

Singapore flags allowed to be displayed from 25 Apr due to Covid-19

According to the Singapore Arms and Flag and National Anthem Rules, the National Flag can be displayed outside a building between 1 Jul and 30 Sep each year.

However, an exception was made this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, allowing Singaporeans to hang their flags from 25 Apr 2020.

In light of the move, many households have hung the National Flag outside their homes in a display of unity.

Up to $1,000 fine for flouting the law

However, it has since been 5 months since the start of the period.

In just 4 days’ time, Singaporeans will no longer be allowed to hang the National Flag outside their homes.

According to the law, anyone who knowingly breaks the rule may faces a fine of up to $1,000.

MS News has reached out to the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) to verify if there are further extensions to the rule.

Don’t want to be fined for being patriotic

If you still have the National Flag hanging from your house, remember to take it down before the stipulated timing.

After all, you don’t want to be fined for being overly patriotic.

Featured image adapted from Flickr.