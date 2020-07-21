Singapore Flyer Reopens On 23 Jul After Closing For 3 Months
Earlier this month, 13 attractions including the Singapore Zoo, ArtScience Museum, and Jurong Bird Park were allowed to reopen.
S’pore Zoo, ArtScience Museum & Jurong Bird Park Among 13 Attractions Reopening On 1 Jul
In a few days’ time, the Singapore Flyer that overlooks the Marina Bay area will open its cabins once again as it recommences operations.
As you’d expect, safety measures will be implemented to protect patrons and staff.
Singapore flyer reopens, but only operating 4 days/week
According to its Facebook page, the Singapore Flyer will reopen this Thursday (23 Jul).
It will, however, only be open for 4 days per week from Thursday till Sunday, between 3pm and 9pm.
The popular attraction has been closed since early-April when the ‘Circuit Breaker’ started.
Only 7 people per capsule
The reopening will also be accompanied by a suite of safety measures.
For starters, groups visiting the flyer will have to keep to a maximum of 5 people.
Additionally, while each capsule could originally accommodate 28 passengers, only 7 people will be allowed at any one time when it reopens.
Capsules that have been occupied will also undergo disinfection after each rotation before the next round of guests is allowed to board.
Here are other safety measures that will be implemented:
- Regular cleaning and disinfection
- SafeEntry contact tracing
- Safe distancing demarcations
- Temperature screening
Ticketing counters at the attraction will also remain closed, so patrons would have make prior reservations online before heading down.
Remember to make online booking before heading down
While not operating at its usual capacity, the reopening of such attractions gives us hope that the worst is over, and make us look forward to their eventual full reopening.
If you’d like to head down to the Singapore Flyer with your friends or family to enjoy the panoramic views, do remember to make your bookings online before heading down to avoid disappointment.
Featured image adapted from Facebook and Flickr.