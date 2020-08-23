Heavy Rain In Singapore On 23 Aug Afternoon, Temperature Dips To Around 22-23°C

In sunny Singapore, sweater weather is hard to come by. But in recent weeks, we’ve been blessed with cloudy skies and cooling temperatures thanks to heavy rain.

If you enjoyed yesterday’s aircon weather, today’s rain ensures that chilly afternoons are here to stay a little longer.

From now till 4.30pm, it’s going to be raining all over Singapore as seen in the weather forecast above by Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS).

The best part? Some areas will be seeing temperatures as low as 23°C.

Time to get cosy with sweaters and blankets if you’re having a lazy Sunday.

23 Aug weather forecast sees heavy rain & thunder

According to MSS, they are seeing cloudy with moderate to heavy rain in their 24-hour forecast. However, thundery showers are expected to clear this afternoon.

Today’s maximum temperature might not even exceed 30°C.

But it’s the minimum temperature – i.e. 23°C – that’s truly worth rejoicing over, considering our default day temperature is at least 10 degrees Celcius more than that.

Pulau Ubin gets true aircon weather this afternoon

If you’ve decided to spend the weekend hiking and cycling at Pulau Ubin, the rain might be troublesome but you’ll be getting true aircon weather there at 22.4°C.

A visitor to the island captured rain clouds just around lunch time, a sign of impending downpour.

Stay safe and dry, everyone.

Pack umbrellas before heading to work on Monday

If you’re wondering how your Monday will look like tomorrow, MSS says we can expect thundery showers again. It’ll mostly be over northern, western, and central Singapore in the late morning and early afternoon.

So if you have to head to CBD for work, you might want to pack along your trusty umbrella.

In the meantime, we hope you’re having a great time staying in, enjoying a hot cuppa coffee, and doing relaxing activities like catching up on your favourite Netflix series.

We hear the Umbrella Academy is really good.

