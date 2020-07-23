Travel Between S’pore & Japan For Business Or Official Purposes May Be Possible Soon

As various sectors of our economy gradually reopen in Phase 2, so have our borders with countries like Malaysia and several provinces in China.

A new addition to the list is Japan, whose officials are in talks with their counterparts in Singapore about resuming travel between the 2 countries.

Of course, like the other cases, only business and official travels will be allowed.

Singapore & Japan may establish green lane

To facilitate early travels to and from China amidst the pandemic, Singapore had established a ‘Fast/Green Lane’.

This arrangement includes thorough safety measures beginning from an application to travel, as well as what to do before, during and after the stay in Singapore or foreign counterpart. For the full list, visit the SafeTravel Pass website here.

Likewise, travels between Singapore and Japan will require the same ‘Fast/Green Lane’ system.

Only travellers with valid SafeTravel Passes can enter Singapore. This, along with other essential documents, and a negative Covid-19 PCR test result.

Countries still in discussion

According to TODAY, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) spokesperson confirmed that Singapore is in talks with the Japanese government to resume “essential business and official travel.”

When the outcome of these discussions will emerge is unclear.

MFA, however, emphasises the importance of the talks in making headway in strengthening bilateral economic ties, reports The Straits Times (ST).

Once the lanes are open, we can restore connectivity and hopefully pull the economy through these difficult times.

Hopeful for a positive outcome

Though this development in no way indicates whether leisure travel can happen anytime soon, it’s a big step towards embracing a ‘new normal’.

Whether or not you can be a part of it soon, the prospect of the removal of restrictions is one worth looking forward to.

For now, seek joy in exploring the options in Singapore first. Who knows, what you’ll find may surprise you.

