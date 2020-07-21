Singapore-Johor Bahru RTS Link Expected To Be Ready By End 2026

Singapore and Malaysia are on track to see the Singapore-Johor Bahru train line to fruition.

After finally resolving all prior issues that led to multiple delays, both countries will be signing an agreement on the project on 30 Jul.

Better yet, Malaysia has also revealed the project timeline. If all goes well, the train line – known as Rapid Transit System (RTS) – will commence operations by end 2026.

It’s a rather long wait but we trust it’ll be worth it.

Singapore & Malaysia to sign 3 RTS agreements

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), Malaysia Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong confirmed the go-ahead for RTS in Parliament on Tuesday (21 Jul).

After completing negotiations, Singapore and Malaysia will seal the deal by inking 3 agreements on 30 Jul:

Bilateral agreement

Concession agreement

Joint venture company to operate the RTS agreement

The ceremony, due to be held at the Causeway, will be witnessed by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Malaysian’s premiere Muhyiddin Yassin.

RTS project costs around S$1.03 billion

CNA reported that the RTS estimated ceiling cost is S$1.03 billion (RM3.16 billion). This excludes the cost for relocating the train depot from Mandai to JB.

Here are further details on what’s expected of the RTS project timeline:

Construction to begin in Jan 2021

Construction will be split into 2 phases

RTS will start operations by end 2026

The 2 phases are the development and civil phase – from 2021 to 2024 – and the commissioning and testing phase — from 2021 to 2026.

Smoother journeys across the Causeway in 6 years

The wait may be long – around 6 years – but after multiple delays, it’s good to know that the project is on track for construction.

Once the RTS is up and running, this would benefit commuters from both sides of the Causeway in the long run. Not to mention, easing the notorious traffic jams on the expressway.

Featured image adapted from Minister Khaw Boon Wan on Facebook & Wikipedia Commons.