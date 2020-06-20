Building Up Economy & Providing Jobs For S’poreans Most Important Amidst Covid-19 Crisis

In the last in a series of national ministerial broadcasts today (20 Jun), Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Heng Swee Keat explained how Singapore will emerge from the Covid-19 crisis stronger together.

Emphasising the importance of building a resilient economy, he touched on how the Government is doing its best to ensure all Singaporeans have jobs.

Truly, in what he describes as the deepest economic downturn since the Great Depression, financial concerns are rife.

Here’s how he attempted to reassure citizens.

More & better jobs for all Singaporeans

Noting a “record decline” in unemployment in the first quarter of this year, DPM Heng laid out plans to keep Singaporeans working.

Besides keeping businesses afloat and workers employed through various support schemes, he mentions the Covid-19 Support Grant which helps jobless individuals get by.

The long-term goal for the latter group then is to find a new job, which the National Jobs Council is assisting with.

Under the SGUnited Jobs and Skills Package, over 100,000 new jobs and trainings will hopefully be available soon. This, he says, is the Government’s investment in its people.

The training will also equip individuals in the long run, and improve their employment prospects.

Reshaping economy for the future

On a larger scale, attention will go towards reshaping the economy in 3 distinct ways:

Remaining an open, trading nation – to ensure critical supply lines continue running regardless of what happens globally

Investing in infrastructure – to maintain constant connectivity

Investing in research and innovation – to sharpen our competitiveness, $20 billion set aside to support research in areas like health & biomedical sciences, climate change and Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Various segments of society will also receive help — from seniors adapting to technological advancements, to pursuing the ideal of “every school is a good school”.

DPM Heng reminds everyone that we’re all part of Singapore’s progress, and no one will be left behind.

Singapore will emerge stronger from the crisis

With all these plans on the books, there’s hope that Singapore will be able to tide through this crisis together.

The willingness of citizens to continue upgrading and adapting plays a big part in moving us forward.

Let’s hope that we’ll able to emerge from this crisis stronger, as DPM Heng envisioned.

