Singapore-Malaysia Border Scheduled To Reopen On 10 Aug For Specific Travels Only

Following reports of the reopening of Singapore-Malaysia borders made last week, many were expecting official announcements to be made in early August.

There’s good news, we finally have a date — 10 Aug.

Singapore’s Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and his Malaysian counterpart Hishammuddin Hussein announced this in a joint press statement on Tuesday (14 Jul).

2 travel schemes to be implemented

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), both nations have agreed to implement 2 separate schemes — ‘Reciprocal Green Lane’ (RGL) and ‘Periodic Commuting Arrangement’ (PCA).

The RGL allows for essential businesses and official travels to take place in both countries.

While the PCA will allow Singaporeans and Malaysians with long term immigration visas to enter the other country for work.

Singapore-Malaysia border checkpoints to implement Covid-19 measures

Both RGL and PCA travellers will have to abide to Covid-19 prevention measures such as swab tests.

RGL travellers will have to submit and obey to a ‘controlled itinerary’ to the visiting country for approval.

PCA workers who spent 3 consecutive months in the other country will be allowed to return for a short-term leave.

Both countries finalising standard operating procedures

More details are expected to be announced on 1 Aug as both countries finalise details of the standard operating procedures.

These include:

Requirement eligibility

Application process

Health protocols

Discussions for other travel schemes that aims to facilitate daily cross-border travelling for workers are still in the midst of discussion, with Covid-19 measures still at the top priority on both sides.

No plans for leisure travel yet

As there are still no plans for reopening the border for leisure travelling, those looking to café hop may still have to wait.

However, with Singapore’s GDP falling more than 40% since Q1, we hope this reopening will help to kickstart our economy.

