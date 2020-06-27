Singapore & Malaysia Agree To Resume Cross-Border Travel

Residents of Singapore and Malaysia can travel in between both countries soon. But the privilege is only extended to certain groups for now.

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), certain groups of people may travel across the border, and this arrangement extends to business travellers and residents with long-term passes.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Malaysia Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin had come to an agreement via a telephone call yesterday (26 Jun).

Singapore & Malaysia come up with 2 travel arrangements

To meet the needs of those who need to travel, they have concurred to establish 2 things:

Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL)

Periodic Commuting Arrangement (PCS)

Here’s a quick breakdown of what they entail:

RGL — allows those to travel for business and official reasons between Malaysia and Singapore.

PCA — lets Singapore and Malaysia residents who have long-term passes for business and work purposes to return home every now and then for a short leave.

Must spend 3 consecutive months in country of work

Residents of both countries can return home once they have spent at least 3 consecutive months in the country they work in.

They can re-enter their country of work after their home leave, reports CNA.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) noted that all travellers will need to follow Covid-19 prevention and public health measures.

The measures are still being discussed at the moment, before both countries may reach a mutual agreement. They are also trying to iron out details with regard to RGL and PCA in the meantime.

Good news for Malaysians with work passes in Singapore

For Malaysians working in Singapore who haven’t been able to travel home due to Covid-19, this latest development certainly comes as good news.

Hopefully, we will have a date soon on the resumption of cross-border travels.

