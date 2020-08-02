Travellers Under Reciprocal Green Lane Scheme Mustn’t Travel Via Public Transport In Singapore

Seeing how Singapore and Malaysia are closely knitted neighbours, many are anticipating for cross-border travels to resume.

Applications for long-term pass holders and essential business travellers from Singapore and Malaysia are due to start on 10 Aug, according to The Straits Times on Saturday (1 Aug).

But with good news, comes… a suite of super strict safety measures. These will apply to every aspect of their visit i.e. before, during, and after.

Among these measures include:

Having documents to proof that authorities had approved the trip

Get tested for Covid-19 upon arrival

Visitors of either country must use contract tracing apps, e.g. TraceTogether in Singapore

Certain short-term visitors are disallowed from using public transport during their stay

We break down the measures for you below.

2 schemes for Singapore & Malaysia travellers

As you know it, Singapore and Malaysia had announced 2 schemes to better facilitate cross-border travels:

Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) — for essential business & official travellers

Periodic Commuting Arrangement (PCA) — for work and business travels via the Causeway and Second Link.

These 2 schemes, however, will not apply to students and tourists.

Applications for PCA start from 12pm on 10 Aug at a first-come first-serve basis. Employers will have to apply on behalf of their workers.

You will need to check for the terms, safety measures, and application process via Immigration and Checkpoints Authority’s SafeTravel website.

Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL)

Under this arrangement, essential business and official travellers must have a SafeTravel pass – which allows a maximum stay of 14 days – prior to their trip.

Travellers from Malaysia must:

Have stayed in Malaysia for at least 14 days before travelling to Singapore

Secure a place of accommodation in Singapore – must be a non-residential address and an individual room with en-suite toilet – before departure

Declare pre-trip health and travel history, and said accommodation 3 days before date of arrival in Singapore

Get tested for Covid-19 – and have negative results – within 72 hours before departure.

These documents must be in hand at all times — SafeTravel Pass, visa for visa required passport holders, and negative Covid-19 result certificate.

After arriving in Singapore, they must:

Get tested for Covid-19 again at airport and land checkpoints

Travel to place of accommodation using dedicated transport — no public transport allowed

Stay isolated at said place until post-arrival Covid-19 results return negative

Follow their pre-submitted controlled itinerary for travels between work and accommodation only

Use TraceTogether app, and take temperature checks twice daily

NOT take public transport except for private hire cars, taxis or company transport

Have meals alone, and not hold meetings with more than 10 people.

After leaving Singapore, do retain the TraceTogether app information for at least 14 days. Those who test positive upon returning to Malaysia need to upload all their data.

Source

As the list above is just an overview, you can check the full list of requirements here.

Periodic Commuting Arrangement (PCA)

Under this scheme, certain groups from both countries can travel for work and business via Johor-Singapore Causeway and Malaysia-Singapore Second Link.

Do get yourself familiarised with these terms of eligibility before you proceed:

Malaysia citizens and Permanent Residents (PRs) with valid Singapore work passes must be willing to spend at least 90 days in Singapore for work before going back to Malaysia for home leave

Entry and exit points must be via Woodlands Checkpoint or Tuas Checkpoint in Singapore

Travellers under this scheme must serve Stay-Home Notices (SHNs) for a minimum 7 days and get tested for Covid-19.

Employers of Singapore-based companies can apply for PCA for their workers from 12pm on 10 Aug.

Arrival in Singapore & things to do during their stay

Let’s take a look at the arrival and departure processes for PCA travellers.

Before arriving at checkpoints to come back to Singapore, workers must:

Download TraceTogether, Homer and WhatsApp apps

Commute from Malaysia’s checkpoint to Singapore via personal transport, private buses that only ferry Malaysian passengers who will serve SHNs, or by foot

NOT take public trains or buses or flag down a taxi while serving SHN

take public trains or buses or flag down a taxi while serving SHN Stay in the declared SHN accommodation for at least 7 days and test negative for Covid-19.

Workers can only leave SHN accommodation to a designated facility for Covid-19 swab test.

During their stay in Singapore, they must:

Follow all prevailing safe distancing and health measures throughout their stay in Singapore

Act on Ministry of Manpower’s texts, which will be sent within 1-3 days of their arrival

Have a thermometer to take and report temperature thrice a day using Homer

Pass holders can only use public transport again and commence work after completing their SHN and test negative for Covid-19. Full details here.

Strict, but necessary measures for safety

Until a vaccine for Covid-19 is found, it is likely that cross-border travel will remain this way for Singapore-Malaysia travellers indefinitely.

Singaporeans will have to wait a little longer before resuming JB weekend trips.

In the meantime, those who benefit from RGL or PCA should take note of these strict requirements so that they can all do their part when it’s time to travel.

Featured image adapted from The Star.