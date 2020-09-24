Singapore Government Expected To Release Details On Roadmap To Phase 3 In Coming Weeks

With dwindling numbers of Covid-19 cases over the recent weeks and months, Singapore seems to be on track for further easing of measures.

On Wednesday (23 Sep) evening, Education Minister Lawrence Wong announced that the government might be sharing details on the journey to Phase 3 in the following weeks.

Source

This means some existing Covid-19 measures might soon be eased, or lifted.

Phase 3 might see relaxation of 5-person rule

Speaking during the Multi-Ministerial Taskforce briefing, Minister Wong said that the government is working on plans to move Singapore towards Phase 3 of reopening.

Source

Details regarding the “potential pathway” will be shared in the coming weeks.

But what exactly does Phase 3 entail?

While no specific details were announced during the briefing, it was previously described as the stage where Singapore reaches a “new normal” until a vaccine is found.

Source

Minister Wong did, however, give a tease of what Phase 3 might look like:

Easing of travel restrictions

Easing of 5-person-rule

Transition is contingent on citizens abiding by existing measures

Of course, the progression to Phase 3 is contingent on other factors too.

The most crucial would arguably be for Singaporeans to continue abiding by safe management measures to keep the coronavirus at bay.

Source

The expansion of our nation’s Covid-19 testing capabilities would also give the government confidence during this transition.

Even as the nation reaches the ‘final phase’, measures remain fluid and might have to be adjusted to better fit the Covid-19 situation presented.

Onus is on us to keep community safe

It’s heartening to hear that Singapore is on track to reaching our final stage of reopening within the near future.

That said, the onus is on us to keep our community safe, so the easing of measures can take place as planned.

The last thing any of us would want is for restrictions to be tightened, putting to waste months of efforts.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Unsplash.