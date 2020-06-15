Singapore Announces Phase 2 Starts From 19 Jun

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced during a press conference on Monday (15 Jun) that Singapore will enter Phase 2 of its reopening on Friday (19 Jun).

Cases have largely remained under control since Phase 1 began on 1 Jun, said MOH.

As part of the gradual reopening of Singapore’s economy, dine-ins will be allowed at restaurants and gatherings of up to 5 people are allowed.

Dine-ins, social gatherings allowed

Here’s a list of what is permissible from Phase 2, according to MOH.

Shops can reopen physical outlets

Social gatherings of up to 5 people allowed

5 visitors allowed in households

Dine-ins at restaurants and hawker centres allowed, with safe distancing enforced

Health and wellness places, including home-based services resume

Tuition and private enrichment classes resume — singing and voice training classes continue to be suspended

Clubs and societies can operate at physical premises

Healthcare services not already open will resume

Most places will reopen, such as playgrounds, beaches and sports facilities

Malls will have capacity limits

Up to 20 people can be at wakes and funerals. The upper limit is currently 10.

Face-to-face visitations at elderly residential facilities can resume, with precautions in place

All students will go back to school on 29 Jun, while institutes of higher learning will gradually increase students allowed on campus

This is what still isn’t permissible:

Religious congregations and services

Libraries and museums

Large-scale events

Entertainment outlets like bars, karaoke places, cinemas, theatres, clubs

This is a non-exhaustible list.

Safe distancing continues

There will be no group mixing, although there’s no requirement for people within the same group to safely distance.

If 1-metre safe distancing in the same group isn’t possible, then you’ll have to be 1 metre apart from other groups.

Work-from-home will also remain the default as far as possible, and those who are able to do so must continue with their current arrangement.

Only 4 days left until reunion and Phase 2

While entering Phase 2 is fantastic news, and everyone is excited, please don’t forget to take the proper measures.

You must still wear a mask, and sit apart at tables.

If Phase 2 goes badly and there’s a resurgence in community cases, we may revert to a ‘Circuit Breaker’, so we have to be careful from here.

But for now, let’s enjoy our freedom once Friday hits.

Featured image adapted from TheSmartLocal.