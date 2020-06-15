Singapore Announces Phase 2 Starts From 19 Jun
The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced during a press conference on Monday (15 Jun) that Singapore will enter Phase 2 of its reopening on Friday (19 Jun).
Cases have largely remained under control since Phase 1 began on 1 Jun, said MOH.
As part of the gradual reopening of Singapore’s economy, dine-ins will be allowed at restaurants and gatherings of up to 5 people are allowed.
Dine-ins, social gatherings allowed
Here’s a list of what is permissible from Phase 2, according to MOH.
- Shops can reopen physical outlets
- Social gatherings of up to 5 people allowed
- 5 visitors allowed in households
- Dine-ins at restaurants and hawker centres allowed, with safe distancing enforced
- Health and wellness places, including home-based services resume
- Tuition and private enrichment classes resume — singing and voice training classes continue to be suspended
- Clubs and societies can operate at physical premises
- Healthcare services not already open will resume
- Most places will reopen, such as playgrounds, beaches and sports facilities
- Malls will have capacity limits
- Up to 20 people can be at wakes and funerals. The upper limit is currently 10.
- Face-to-face visitations at elderly residential facilities can resume, with precautions in place
- All students will go back to school on 29 Jun, while institutes of higher learning will gradually increase students allowed on campus
This is what still isn’t permissible:
- Religious congregations and services
- Libraries and museums
- Large-scale events
- Entertainment outlets like bars, karaoke places, cinemas, theatres, clubs
This is a non-exhaustible list.
Safe distancing continues
There will be no group mixing, although there’s no requirement for people within the same group to safely distance.
If 1-metre safe distancing in the same group isn’t possible, then you’ll have to be 1 metre apart from other groups.
Work-from-home will also remain the default as far as possible, and those who are able to do so must continue with their current arrangement.
Only 4 days left until reunion and Phase 2
While entering Phase 2 is fantastic news, and everyone is excited, please don’t forget to take the proper measures.
You must still wear a mask, and sit apart at tables.
If Phase 2 goes badly and there’s a resurgence in community cases, we may revert to a ‘Circuit Breaker’, so we have to be careful from here.
But for now, let’s enjoy our freedom once Friday hits.
