Netizens Share Mixed Reactions To Anime Politicians

Singaporeans are used to seeing our well-poised politicians in very formal settings.

But every once in a while, we like to shake things up a little and see them under more casual circumstances.

On Wednesday (23 Sep), local YouTuber and meme creator YEOLO shared pictures of our politicians reimagined as anime characters.

Netizens were quick to react to the post with equal amounts of amusement and confusion. We share some notable politician anime characters below.

PM Lee has golden hair in YEOLO’s anime politicians

YEOLO featured many prominent politicians in the recent attempt. At the top of the list is our Prime Minister (PM), Lee Hsien Loong.

In his anime, PM Lee’s greying hair is switched out for a more youthful blonde.

While this might just be an attempt to make PM Lee look more like our favourite anime characters, others thought he looked quite ang moh.

Many netizens agreed with this user who commented that the anime ‘remake’ looked just like PM Lee, but caucasian.

Jamus Lim as anime star

GE2020 saw many young politicians rising to popularity, but Workers’ Party Jamus Lim was without doubt the breakout star.

Who could forget how he warmed the cockles of our hearts with his well-articulated debate.

Of course, the anime series would have to include him.

Charles Yeo with long hair

Reform Party’s Charles Yeo was another politician who made headlines during the recent elections.

Famed for his very relatable struggles with Mandarin, Charles Yeo also became known for his unique thoughts and viewpoints.

In YEOLO’s anime rendition, Mr Yeo spots long shaggy hair instead of his usual short hair.

Perhaps the creator drew inspiration from Charles Yeo’s photos of his younger days. Back then, he definitely had some interesting hairstyles.

Hypebeast ah gong Tan Cheng Bock is the trendiest anime politician

Who could possibly forget hypebeast ah gong Tan Cheng Bock — arguably the trendiest politician who ran for GE2020.

The anime version of Dr Tan bears uncanny resemblance to his IRL counterpart, down to his len-less glasses.

Netizens demand more politicians to be featured

Netizens had mixed reactions to the anime transformation of our politicians.

Some were clearly confused at why someone would do this.

But others can’t get enough of it. This netizen demands an anime depiction of Marymount MP Gan Siow Huang as a “stern anime general”.

Another netizen says Dr Chee Soon Juan should be featured as a “sporty bad boi” — he does have some pretty solid abs after all.

Truth be told, we’re not sure how we feel about the anime remakes too. However, one thing’s for sure, the reactions to the anime series were almost as amusing as the pictures themselves.

Check out other anime politicians

YEOLO also featured many other politicians in his anime series, including Deputy PM Heng Swee Keat, Nicole Seah, and Josephine Teo. You can check them out here.

It’s extremely refreshing to see our politicians reimagined as anime characters. Now that their drawings are done, the only thing left is the name of the anime itself.

What do you think of this anime version of our politicians? Let us know in the comments down below!

