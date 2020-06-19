4D & TOTO Lottery Draws To Resume On Monday As S’pore Pools Outlets Reopen

While the reopening of malls and eateries is great news for those who enjoy retail therapy, others who partake in a different hobby have only 1 question on their minds.

When will 4D and TOTO draws start again?

Well, have we got some good news for you — Singapore Pools confirmed in a press release today (19 Jun) that authorised retail outlets will reopen on Monday (22 Jun).

Outlets to resume operations gradually

Not all outlets will be reopening at once. Retail outlets will resume operations on Monday (22 Jun), while others like Livewire venues and Off-course Betting Centres will stay closed.

That means most of your friendly neighbourhood outlets should be open.

For those who had purchased lottery tickets before ‘Circuit Breaker’, you can use them in the upcoming draws.

This is only if they were draws postponed after 5 Apr.

4D & TOTO draws to start from 24 Jun

Before you get too excited, lottery draws won’t be starting immediately. Instead here are the respective dates they’ll begin on:

4D lottery draws – Wednesday, 24 Jun

TOTO lottery draws – Thursday, 25 Jun

Singapore Sweep August Draw – 5 Aug

Remember to check these dates before making any plans.

Extended date to claim prize for past draws

Singapore Pools is also extending the deadline for winners to claim their prizes, if they had won in lottery draws, sports and racing events between 10 Oct 2019 and 5 Apr 2020.

The extension will be for 90 days after the original expiry date. For a more specific dates, check out the list here.

As per all public places, Singapore Pools will implement stricter cleaning and social distancing measures at all outlets in light of the reopening.

If you intend to visit soon, remember to abide by them. Your health may not be something you can bet on, but at least you’ll have peace of mind knowing that you’ve taken all necessary precautions.

