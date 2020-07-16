Singapore Rottweiler Seeks Forever Home Via Chained Dog Awareness Page

As the dust around GE2020 settles with elected candidates stepping up to form the new parliament, Chained Dog Awareness in Singapore (CDAS) has a certain candidate of their own up for adoption as well.

Source

The Singapore group put up a Facebook notice on Wednesday (15 Jul) to showcase a 4-year-old Rottweiler named Ms Aries who’s seeking a forever home.

Here’s all you need to know about the sweet pupper who dreams of having a hooman to call her own.

Super sweet doggo who gives sloppy kisses

Ms Aries is described as a pretty canine of 4 years, boasting a smooth chocolate & charcoal black coat.

The young lady’s got soulful honey brown eyes to boot.



Source

Slightly big in size but bigger in heart, Ms Aries is generally a “lovable goofball” and will definitely make a lucky human family happy for the rest of her life.



Source

For context, Rottweilers are considered a sturdy doggo breed — typically medium-to-large in size. Of course, there’s more under the surface in terms of her personality that belies Ms Aries’ breed or appearance.

Undergone professional training & walks on leash

This pupper is described as “super sweet, people social & highly affectionate”.

Her delivery of sloppy kisses and habit of melting into your arms seem perfect for cuddling up on a rainy night with your favourite Netflix series and kibbles.



Source

She’s also undergone “professional training” and “walks decently on leash”. With an experienced owner, we’re sure there’s no need to worry about her going too rogue on a stroll.

Experienced handlers & proper supervision preferred

While Ms Aries has had her fair share of play time with other dogs, she would still require proper supervision.

As a Schedule II dog, Rottweilers need to be leashed and muzzled in public spaces — there will be no sloppy smooches from this one while you’re out on a walk.

Source

On top of licensing, the potential adopter will also need to apply for banker’s guarantee and insurance.

In short, an experienced owner would be preferred to handle this beauty and her energy.

Slide into Facebook DMs to express interest

Ms Aries is not the only pooch that CDAS has up for adoption.

For those who are keen to know more about CDAS’ initiatives, they will be holding a PAWSOME walkabout with some of their paw-kids on 1 Aug to help raise awareness for their group.

Slobbery kisses and other goofballs may be included. For more info on Ms Aries’, feel free to slide into CDAS’ DMs here.

Seeking a forever home & hooman to call her own

Just like raising a child, taking care of a dog is bound to have its fair share of challenges. However, watching them grow into their own can be infinitely rewarding.

Like Ms Aries the Rottweiler, we think all dogs deserve loving homes, regardless of their circumstances. We urge potential owners to think carefully before welcoming any furkids into their families.

Finally, here’s wishing Ms Aries all the best in finding her forever home.

Featured images adapted from Facebook.