Singapore Staycation Hotels Approved By STB To Accept Guests, Just In Time For Long Weekends

Thanks to Phase 2, Singaporeans can now enjoy most things that we haven’t been able to do because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

One of the things that has yet to go return to normal is the tourism industry, with non-essential travellers stuck in the country for the foreseeable future.

This basically means that the upcoming long weekends – for Hari Raya Haji (31 Jul) and National Day (9 Aug) – are somewhat “wasted”, as we can’t go on weekend trips to Bangkok and Bali.

However, as more than 80 hotels in Singapore have opened for staycations, we can now at least feel what it’s like to enjoy the comforts of a nice hotel, and try our best to imagine we’re overseas.

Here are some nifty hotels now open for staycation, grouped by area:

Staycation hotels downtown

If you’re game to splash out the cash, the Marina Bay Sands is an option, especially if you want to bask in its famous rooftop infinity pool now that it’s cleared of foreign tourists.

If luxury and uniqueness is what you crave, you may try out The Warehouse Hotel Havelock Road, which like it name suggests used to be a warehouse.

South

As you may know, Singapore’s southern island of Sentosa is a paradise for rich folks, and if you can’t live in Sentosa Cove, we can always stay there for awhile to pretend we’re a Crazy Rich Asian.

That said, it’ll be cheaper to do so at the W Singapore Sentosa Cove Hotel, which is offering 20% of staycations up till 30 Jun 2021, if you book from now till 4 Aug.

If you’d prefer being closer to attractions like Universal Studios, Resorts World Sentosa’s hotels are also open.

Crockfords Tower

Hotel Michael

Equarius Hotel

Beach Villas

Ocean Suites

TreeTop Lofts

If you want somewhere more stately and tranquill, but with a slice of history, you can opt for Capella Hotel.

It’s famous for being the place where United States President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met for the first time.

East

Those who want to a comfy place to spend the night, or just a few hours, after shopping at Jewel Changi Airport will be glad to know that YOTELAIR Singapore Changi Airport is now accepting staycation bookings.

While the cabins may not be the biggest, what’s good about the hotel is it also accepts short-term bookings of at least 4 hours as it’s also meant for travellers who are on a layover in Singapore — and this group of guests are now greatly reduced.

Its cabins are also good for solo guests.

If you’re looking for something more downmarket but decent, five/6 Hotel Splendour in Lorong 6 Geylang is a possibility.

And there’s always the reliable Hotel 81 if you want a no-frills stay.

11 of the hotels in the chain are open for staycations so far:

Hotel 81 Balestier

Hotel 81 Dickson

Hotel 81 Elegance

Hotel 81 Joy

Hotel 81 Kovan

Hotel 81 Orchid

Hotel 81 Osaka

Hotel 81 Princess

Hotel 81 Sakura

Hotel 81 Star

Hotel 81 Tristar

Central

Many budget hotels in the Balestier Road area are also available, including Value Hotel Thomson, which is near Thomson Road and just a few bus stops away from Novena MRT station.

Not all hotels in Balestier are budget, though. There’s Ramada by Wyndham Singapore at Zhongshan Park for a luxury stay in a suburban location.

Since the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) announced on 3 Jul that it will take applications from hotels to allow staycation guests, it’s been busy approving permits.

Of course, the hotels that are allowed to open must follow the usual safety measures to protect guests and staff, including screen their temperatures and implementing contact tracing measures like SafeEntry.

Here’s the constantly updated list of all the approved hotels on STB’s website.

As you plan your long weekend staycation, do stay safe and follow the safety measures that are designed to protect you.

