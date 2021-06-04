Audio Recording Reveals Singapore Streamer Allegedly Scamming Men For Money

Scams can come in many forms — chain text messages, phishing websites, or even false relationships.

While some are easier to spot than others, the last one, in particular, may be difficult to determine, especially since it often involves victims’ emotions.

On 3 Jun, an audio recording was leaked, allegedly revealing a confession from a Singaporean streamer in which she speaks about conning several men of money through tactics akin to love scams.

The streamer reportedly preyed specifically on vulnerable and desperate men.

Audio recording reveals Singaporean streamer’s confession

On 3 Jun, an audio recording of a confession allegedly from a Singaporean streamer was uploaded on YouTube.

Parts of the recording was also transcribed and timestamped by the Instagram page @ourfallenwarriors.

In the audio recording, the alleged streamer spoke with a man – whose identity was undisclosed – about scamming several men of their money.

She confessed that she had scammed multiple men of money before her streaming career as it was too ‘risky’ to get found out.

It is believed that the audio recording was a leak from an ex-moderator of the streamer’s channel.

SAF regular allegedly scammed of $30,000

Although the streamer mentioned scamming several men, she went into great detail about her first victim — an alleged SAF regular whom she met through online video games.

In their time spent gaming together, she managed to get close to the victim and opened up to him by sharing personal stories.

While exchanging stories, she found out that the victim had over $30,000 saved up from his time in National Service and him subsequently signing on as a Regular.

She then allegedly lied to the victim and solicited money from him by claiming that she had a growth in her kidney.

She also admitted to preying on the man’s kindness and slowly draining his savings by asking for a few hundred dollars a week over 2 years.

During the period, she allegedly refused to meet the victim too.

Victim asks for money back & reports streamer for love scam

In the audio clip, the streamer explained how she proposed to finally meet the man when he asked for his money back.

He then suggested attending a concert together, which she agreed to.

She described the victim as “nerdy” and that he wouldn’t even “touch her”.

After attending the concert, she claimed that she refused to meet with him again, repeatedly telling him “not now”.

The streamer added that the victim later reported her to the police on the grounds of a love scam.

However, she allegedly avoided charges by claiming that the victim was her disgruntled boyfriend who had been taking care of her.

He eventually gave up and stopped contacting her.

Streamer allegedly preyed on vulnerable & single men

In the recording, the streamer also explained her methods and how she chose her victims.

She explained that she would prey on men who had never been in a relationship before and lie about how she would have to resort to selling herself if she couldn’t get enough money.

This would apparently evoke a response from these men who would offer money to dissuade her.

She also mentioned that if the victim came from a broken family, she would fill that gap in their lives and allow them to open up about themselves.

It was then that she knew that she would be able to get something from them.

MS News has reached out to the streamer for comments.

Be vigilant of scams & never part with money easily

It’s troubling to learn of the extent that one would go to scam people of their hard-earned money.

As these cunning tactics evolve, we must remain vigilant to not fall victim to such scams.

One should be especially careful if the transaction involves significant amounts of money.

We hope that the victims will find closure, and the streamer will come forward to address these allegations.

