S’pore Tailor Scammed With Torn $10 Note Disguised As A Folded Note

We know times are tough with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic causing unemployment rates to rise and business closure.

However, this does not excuse us for resorting to scams to make a quick buck.

For this 64-year old tailor, she found herself a victim of such a scam.

Man went to tailor to mend shirt and trousers

On Monday (6 Jul), Mdm Huang Yulan – name directly translated from Chinese – who owns a tailoring shop in Eunos, attended to a man in his 40s seeking to mend his shirt and the zipper on his trousers, reports Lianhe Zaobao.

Source

Mdm Huang then informed the man that his clothing would be ready for collection in 2 days’ time.

Disguised torn note by folding it multiple times

Despite the instruction, the man turned up to collect his clothes just 1 day later (7 Jul).

As the fee was only $6, he paid her with a $10 note which he had folded multiple times.

Mdm Huang proceeded to hand him $4 in change, unaware of the shock that would later hit her.

Man disappeared just minutes later

Minutes after the man left, Mdm Huang unfolded the note to store it away, only to find that a large part of it was torn off.

She immediately left her shop in search of him, but the man had long since left the vicinity.

Mdm Huang is now considering to file a police report.

Humble tailor a single mother of three

For Madam Huang, this encounter was a one-off experience during her 20 odd years as a tailor.

Source

She shared with Lianhe Zaobao how she had to run the shop by herself after the death of her husband while also raising her 3 children.

Mdm Huang added how she had to work hard for every dollar to pay the $1,600 rental fee for the shop as she often charged low rates for her services.

Financial assistance during the economic crisis

With the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic taking a toll on the economy, many have now found themselves out of jobs or in need of financial assistance.

For those who are still working and getting by on their own, every dollar counts.

Let’s support honest shop owners like Mdm Huang, as they’re an important part of both our economy and community.

Featured image adapted from Lianhe Zhaobao.