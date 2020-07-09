S’porean Man, 69, Infected With Covid-19 But Preliminary Ruling Is Death From Cardiorespiratory Failure

Though Singapore has recorded a relatively high number of Covid-19 cases so far, with 45,298 as of Wednesday (8 Jul), we have had a low number of 26 deaths so far.

However, several Covid-19 cases who died were not classified as Covid-19 deaths, but deaths from other causes.

A number of migrant workers have fallen into this category, with some dying from blood clots, one dying in a dormitory and another shockingly dying from a fall in hospital.

Now, a Singaporean man infected with Covid-19 has also died, but he hasn’t been classified as a Covid-19 death as he died from cardiorespiratory failure.

Source

Singaporean found unresponsive at home

In a media update on Wednesday (8 Jul), the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported that a 69-year-old Singaporean was found unresponsive in his home on Tuesday (7 Jul).

He was taken to Sengkang General Hospital’s emergency department, and pronounced dead.

Source

S’porean confirmed to have Covid-19

At the hospital, it seems the man was also tested for Covid-19 on Tuesday (7 Jul), and it came back positive.

He was thus assigned case number 45,227. As it’s not certain yet how he caught the virus, he’s classified as an unlinked case in the community.

He had a long list of ailments, including diabetes mellitus, hypertension, hyperlipidaemia, hypothyroidism and chronic kidney disease, said MOH.

The ministry also recorded him as showing onset of symptoms on 27 Jun.

Cause of death is cardiorespiratory failure

The Coroner is currently investigating his death.

However, its preliminary ruling on his cause of death is cardiorespiratory failure.

Thus, the deceased was not officially classified as a Covid-19 death, since deaths are added to the official Covid-19 death toll only when the attending doctor or pathologist attributes the primary or underlying cause of death as due to the coronavirus.

This method of classifying deaths is in line with that adhered to internationally, MOH said.

The official death toll from Covid-19 in Singapore still stands at 26.

Covid-19 has been reported to affect other organs

While we’re going by the international practices, it’s worth nothing that Covid-19 has been reported to affect not just the lungs, but also other organs like the heart as well.

This is because it can cause large blood clots that can travel to the brain, causing a stroke, or heart, causing a heart attack.

MS News sends our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.