61-Year-Old S’porean Passes Away In Cambodia, MFA Seeks Next-Of-Kin

Elderly Singaporean Man Passes Away In Hospital In Cambodia On 5 Mar

Being in a different country from your loved ones is tough enough, but to spend one’s last days without them by your side is a whole other form of heartbreak.

That seemed to be the fate of one Singaporean man, who passed away alone in Cambodia on 5 Mar.

It seems like attempts to reach his family have been fruitless, as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) is currently seeking his next of kin through Facebook.

Man passes away in Cambodia hospital

The Singapore Embassy in Phnom Penh shared on 10 Mar through a Facebook post that they are looking for the next-of-kin of a 61-year-old Singaporean man, Mr Vincent Kam Soon Lye.

According to the embassy, he was born on 11 May 1962.

He passed away on 5 Mar in Chey Chumneas Referral Hospital in Kandal Province, Cambodia.

Contact MFA or embassy if you have any information

If you know Mr Kam, or if you have any information about his family members, do contact the Singapore MFA or Singapore Embassy in Phnom Penh.

Their contact details are as follows:

MFA: +65 6379 8000

Singapore Embassy in Phnom Penh: +855 23 221 875

Hope his next-of-kin will be found

When loved ones are overseas, family members back home are surely extra concerned about them and would want important updates.

We thus hope that if Mr Kam still has friends or family who care about him in Singapore, that they’ll know about his passing soon so they can have proper closure.

Hopefully, too, the authorities will be able to get in touch with Mr Kam’s next-of-kin, to settle any necessary matters if need be.

MS News offers our deepest condolences to the bereaved. May the deceased rest in peace.

