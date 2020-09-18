Singaporeans Who Travel to England Will Not Have To Self-Isolate For 2 Weeks

Even though travel bans have been lifted, the mandatory ‘hassle’ of quarantine still remained in order to curb the aggressive spread of Covid-19.

However, this has just changed for Singapore travellers heading to England, as Singapore has just been added to the country’s ‘quarantine-free’ list.

Travellers from Singapore need not self-isolate when arriving in England

With effect from 11am on Saturday (19 Sep), those travelling from Singapore for business and essential reasons will not have to serve an isolation period of 2 weeks, reports The Straits Times (ST).

Thailand is the other country which was also removed from England’s quarantine list.

The two Asian nations join other countries, such as Sweden and Denmark, on the list of ‘travel corridor’ countries.

The announcement was made by UK’s Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps late on Thursday (17 Sep).

Slovenia, Guadeloupe & Portugal added to list

England also updated the current list to add countries which may pose risks as cases surge in their homeland.

Slovenia and Guadeloupe have since been added.

How this is measured is when a country’s Covid-19 cases rise above 20 per 100,000 people over the course of a week, the UK government considers imposing quarantine restrictions.

The Department for Transport (DfT) said there had been “a significant change in both the level and pace of confirmed cases of coronavirus” in both destinations.

Data from Slovenia shows that its seven-day rate of cases is 29.1 per 100,000 people, up from 14.4 in the previous 7 days.

The rate for Guadeloupe has likewise risen more than six-fold in the past four weeks, added the DfT.

On top of this, both have been added to Wales’ quarantine list, while arrivals there from Gibraltar and Thailand will not need to self-isolate.

A hopeful indication of S’pore’s Covid-19 situation getting better

Though many of us might not directly ‘benefit’ from the removal of such quarantine restrictions, it is still a hopeful indication of how the Covid-19 situation here is slowly getting better.

