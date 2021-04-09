IG Page Shares Ways To Use SingapoRediscovers Vouchers To Help Less-Privileged

Though it has been months since SingapoRediscovers vouchers were issued, around 2.2 million Singaporeans have yet to redeem them as of late-March.

In light of this, a Singapore Instagram page has kindly compiled a list of ways that Singaporeans can use their vouchers to benefit the less-privileged.

IG page shares ways to utilise SingapoRediscovers vouchers

In an Instagram post by @daretofinance on Wednesday (7 Apr), the page suggested ways in which Singaporeans can use their vouchers to help the less-privileged.

Through a series of cute illustrations, the account first emphasised the vouchers’ expiry date on 30 Jun and the fact that there’s no foreseeable extension on the horizon.

Ways to donate or vouchers to the less-privileged

While there may be a myriad of reasons why 75% of Singaporeans have yet to use their vouchers, not being able to find time is a relatable reason for many.

Hence, here are some ways for Singaporeans to utilise their vouchers before they expire.

Firstly, Singaporeans can treat migrant workers – the overlooked building blocks of our society – to a ride on the Singapore Flyer.

Each Singapore Flyer ticket costs $35. More information can be found here.

Singaporeans can also purchase tickets to the Science Centre so underprivileged kids get a chance to experience the magical moments we went through during our primary school excursions.

A pair of ticket – 1 adult ticket and 1 child ticket – cost $45. You can find out more about this initiative on Klook’s website here.

Alternatively, they can also bring Fei Yue Community Services beneficiaries on a tour around Singapore, which costs $80 per adult and $60 per child.

Otherwise, consider belanja-ing a kid with special needs to the Singapore Zoo ($36.90 per ticket) or River Safari ($34.20 per ticket).

Kudos to Instagram account for informative post

If you’re among the 2.2 million people who have yet to utilise your vouchers, perhaps using your SingapoRediscovers vouchers to benefit the less fortunate might not be such a bad idea.

Your SingapoRediscovers vouchers expire in about 2 months’ time on 30 Jun, so act fast.

