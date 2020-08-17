SingapoRediscovers Vouchers Will Promote Local Tourism To Help Boost The Industry

The Covid-19 pandemic has dealt a tough blow on everyone, but more so on certain industries such as aviation and tourism.

With borders still closed to leisure travel, keeping these sectors afloat is tough. However, the introduction of SingapoRediscovers vouchers may alleviate the burden slightly.

In his ministerial speech today (17 Aug), Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Heng Swee Keat revealed budgetary plans to boost tourism, as well as support local jobs, among other things.

Source

Tourism credits in the form of SingapoRediscovers vouchers

Since we haven’t welcomed any tourists to Singapore in months, businesses in the tourism sector have faced a very long dry spell.

Attractions like the Singapore Zoo, Gardens By The Bay and the likes haven’t been receiving as many visitors as before.

Source

Not to mention the ‘Circuit Breaker’ period which left them out of business for a while.

To help revitalise these places, the Government has come up with the SingapoRediscovers vouchers. What they are are basically tourism credits that locals can collect and spend at various attractions.

According to The Straits Times (ST), these include “culture and heritage, nature, art, and architecture.”

More details to come after some discussions

Specific details of this scheme aren’t available yet, as DPM Heng is still consulting with the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) as well as the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY).

MTI will release more information next month.

As these sectors spill a little into the nightlife industry which may be facing an even tougher challenge as they can’t reopen yet, the Government is trying its best to help.

Source

For those on the cusp of closure, the Government will offer assistance in transforming their businesses or facilitating their exits.

Hopefully, more help will subsequently follow afterwards too.

Support local tourism & not just retail

All in all, the Government will be providing $320 million worth of tourism credits, all in the hopes of boosting local tourism.

Since many of us are searching for fun things to do in Phase 2 and can’t fulfill our travel plans, why not take this opportunity to explore our own city?

Who knows, we’ll have more fun than we ever thought we could.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.