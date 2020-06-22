GOMO Posts No Longer On Singtel’s Facebook & Instagram Feed

We probably have a couple of friends on social media who, occasionally, post cryptic messages about their lives.

Whether it’s about someone who wronged them or coming to terms with a not-so-amicable breakup, you can’t help but dig a little deeper when you see posts like “I’m SO done with you” or “I thought you would be different.”

The more cryptic they are, the more determined your inner Sherlock Holmes is in finding out the truth.

That’s exactly how we felt when we saw an array of mysterious updates popping up on Singtel’s Instagram one day, suggesting a hot cuppa tea awaits us.

Could there be drama brewing? Since we’re curious, we’ll try to go over the details with a fine-toothed comb and document our findings.

Singtel gets a little forlorn on Facebook & Instagram

No need for magnifying glasses, as we’re literally seeing red all on Singtel’s Instagram.

“Why is it called ‘GOODBye’ when there’s nothing good about it?”

It’s not everyday you see a giant telco asking melancholic questions – one that hints at an emotional separation – and making them public.

Our first inkling: Someone might be having a bad day behind the scenes and decided to pull a prank.

But wait, there’s more. One of the Instagram posts writes, “It was… inevitable.” Whaaat?

Here, there’s also one on Facebook citing a quote by Paulo Coelho, “If you’re brave enough to say goodbye, life will reward you with a new hello.” Hmm.

We don’t know about you, but we’re definitely reminded of our friends who give us popcorn-worthy teasers online about their lives.

Singtel used to post about GOMO occasionally

It’s time to put on our Sherlock hat and kaypoh.

If you didn’t know, Singtel has a contract-free, all-digital mobile plan targeted at millennials called GOMO. Every now and then, they would upload posts of GOMO’s initiatives and plans on Singtel’s feed, like this one.

But, if you look at Singtel’s feed today, any mention of GOMO has vanished on their feed. It looks like we’ll be needing those magnifying glasses after all.

If Singtel’s last cryptic message is anything to go by – “a new hello” – perhaps it could be a sign that something exciting is in the making. Very sneaky.

GOMO has been a part of Singtel’s family since 2019

Singaporeans would recognise GOMO – which stands for Get Out More Often – as the contract-free, all-digital alternative of Singtel.

Think of GOMO like a younger sibling of the country’s largest telco, but dedicated towards the Internet savvy bunch who prefer ‘no strings attached’ way of using mobile data.

Launched just last year, they’re known for their 20GB for $20 plans, and their latest pop-up plan that offers 50GB for $30.

GOMO and Singtel go together like influencers and social media, so much so that the former is always referred to as ‘GOMO by Singtel’.

End of relationship, or start of something new?

It’s hard to imagine influencers being absent on Facebook or Instagram, just like it’s strange seeing GOMO by Singtel no longer being part of the giant telco’s umbrella. We’re trying to figure out if some major tea is on the way.

Could it be a relationship that has reached its expiration date, or perhaps time is nigh for the little sibling to leave the nest and spread their wings? We’ll just have to wait and see.

While this pot is still piping hot for stirrin’, what do you make of this surreptitious move by Singtel and GOMO? Let us know in the comments below.

