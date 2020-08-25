SNACK By Income App Lets You Get Free $10 Foodpanda Voucher When You Use It

As a cash-strapped millennial who’s still on the hunt for your first credit card, getting an insurance plan might seem like a crazy idea.

But since life gives you unexpected lemons – case in point, Covid-19 & 2020 in general – it’s time to start thinking about having a contingency plan on the cards.

Enter SNACK by Income, which uses bite-sized insurance premiums as low as $0.30 to design your bespoke plan.

MS News readers can also claim $10 Foodpanda voucher without purchase by coming along for the ride.

If your finances are already protesting upon reading this, chill out. Here’s why funding your life’s protection isn’t as convoluted – or bank-breaking – as you think it is.

Protection without lump sum payments

As millennials ourselves, we know how heart pain it can be to fork out 3 or 4-figure premiums when payment is due.

But if the term ‘insurance’ and ‘premiums’ scare you, SNACK by Income is all about letting your lifestyle fund your protection.

Source

Plus, the entire process of purchasing and monitoring your insurance coverage is done entirely on mobile.

If this sounds like a novel idea, that’s because it is, and you won’t be weighed down by lump sum payments.

So, being super broke is no longer an excuse not to get yourself protected now.

Bite-sized contributions for your future

SNACK by Income helps you set aside money as little as $0.30 for policies like Accident, Life & Critical Illness, whenever you partake in a lifestyle activity.

We’re sure the activities below are common to the millennial lifestyle:

Walking to bus interchanges/MRT stations

Taking public transport

Having coffee at Starbucks

Dining in at a restaurant

Taking a Grab

Under SNACK by Income, these are what we call ‘lifestyle triggers’, which you may link to a policy of your choice via the mobile app.

Source

For example, each time you tap your EZ-Link card at the gantry, you’ll also be adding a $0.30 premium that goes to funding your policy. From this, you’ll get a coverage of $300.

Image courtesy of SNACK by Income

After an MRT ride, you’re having brunch at your favourite eatery. A $0.30 premium from this meal grants you $300 coverage. You would’ve accumulated a total of $600 by now.

This covers you for 360 days. And just like that, you’re protected by simply doing the things you usually do in your life.

$10 Foodpanda voucher when you start SNACKing

If you’ve been waiting for deets on the free $10 Foodpanda voucher we mentioned earlier, we’re delving into it now.

Image courtesy of SNACK by Income

So if you’ve made it this far, don’t kid yourself — you’re definitely interested. Perhaps this may just be the trigger you need.

Here’s what you have to do once you’ve downloaded the SNACK by Income app:

Sign up as a new user Link a lifestyle trigger to any insurance product Check out your cart Key in promo code <SNK500> Complete check out process

Once you’ve completed these steps, your $10 Foodpanda voucher will be given to you via email, no purchase required.

There’s no such thing as too much protection. Do note that this promo comes with T&Cs, you can read them here.

You can keep yourself up-to-date with your coverage and accumulated contributions via the SNACK by Income mobile app downloadable here.

A financial plan with your lifestyle in mind

Young adults are all about living and enjoying their lives to the fullest. You love BBTs, gourmet coffees, and often have to take public transport around the city.

So, SNACK by Income devised a plan to help you make the most out of it.

Since we are free to resume these activities in Phase 2, why not spend a little extra and protect yourself while doing all the things you love?

We’re sure your future self will thank you for it.

This post is brought to you in collaboration with SNACK by Income.

Featured image adapted from TheSmartLocal.