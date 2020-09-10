Woman Sneezes At Ion Orchard Security Guard, Claims She Smelt A Bad Odour

It’s never courteous to sneeze deliberately at someone, especially now when we’re in the midst of a pandemic.

Source

One woman in Singapore, however, did just that in April after she was denied entry into Ion Orchard for not wearing a mask.

Source

On Thursday (10 Sep), the Taiwanese woman was sentenced to 11 weeks in jail for performing a rash act and harassment.

Source

Lady denied entry at Ion Orchard as she wasn’t wearing mask

According to The Straits Times (ST), 46-year-old Ms Sun was stopped by a security guard stationed at one of the lift lobbies in Ion Orchard.

Source

Ms Sun was reportedly not wearing a mask at that point.

When the security guard reminded Ms Sun to wear a mask, she chose to wrap a scarf around her mouth instead, reports ST.

Naturally, the security guard denied her entry.

But rather than putting on a mask, Ms Sun reportedly took another scarf from her bag and said she’s using it as a ‘replacement’ for a mask.

The security personnel, of course, refused her entry.

Lady tells Ion security guard to “shut up”

Ms Sun reportedly proceeded to sneeze towards the security guard’s direction and blotted out the particulars that she had previously written on a contact-tracing form.

In a previous hearing, she claims it was done on reflex as she had smelt something “bad”.

The 46-year-old lady also said,

You get it? You get it already.

She then grabbed her passport from her bag while saying,

I am China. I am Taiwan.

As the security guard tried to stop her, Ms Sun reportedly instructed her to “shut up” and “do her (your) job”.

For her crimes, Ms Sun could have been jailed for 6 months and fined up to $2,500.

She could also have been jailed for 6 months and fined up to $5,000 for harassment.

Lady also threw items out of Bukit Timah condo unit

This isn’t the only that Ms Sun had acted out.

Last June, Ms Sun reportedly threw multiple items out of her third-storey condo along Bukit Timah Road. These items include,

Vacuum cleaner

Plastic Chair

Globe

Glass bottle

Pencils

The lady claims she felt “stressed and frustrated” then, but did not disclose the reasons behind the emotions.

A report from an Institue of Mental Health (IMH) stated that Ms Sun suffers from a mood disorder, reports ST.

Thankfully, nobody was injured by the killer litter.

Hope she learns her lesson

It’s disturbing to hear of such irresponsible acts, especially when we’re living in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic which can easily spread through droplets.

Hence, it is more important now than ever to be socially responsible as we do our part to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Featured image adapted from TheSmartLocal.